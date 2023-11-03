Cole Holcomb knee injury: Insider provides update on Steelers LB’s future

Last night during the Pittsburgh Steelers' 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb was carted off of the field.

Holcomb suffered a knee injury attempting to make a tackle on DeAndre Hopkins as a fellow teammate ran into his leg/knee area.

On Friday afternoon, NFL reporter Tom Pelissero provided a not-so-good update for Holcomb and Steelers fans. Per Pelissero, Holcomb is expected to miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

"#Steelers LB Cole Holcomb has been discharged after spending the night in the hospital as a precaution because of the serious knee injury he suffered Thursday night. Holvcomb is out for the season and will need surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery. A significant loss for Pittsburgh’s defense, as Holcomb made an impact early."

Cole Holcomb injury update

Cole Holcomb makes a tackle during Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Rams

As Tom Pelissero noted, Holcomb's 2023 season has come to an abrupt end.

Currently, there is no update on what the exact injury is, but it is considered a "serious" knee injury.

Below is a video of the injury that happened to Holcomb in last night's game. Viewer discretion is advised.

Cole Holcomb contract details

Cole Holcomb running out of the tunnel before Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers

As a free agent this off-season, Cole Holcomb signed a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending four seasons with the Washington Commanders. The deal is worth $18 million which included a $4.92 million signing bonus.

Holcomb had a cap hit of $2.72 million this season and has cap hits of $7.6 million the next two seasons.

In the five seasons he's played in the NFL, the 27-year-old has earned a total of $10.79 million thus far.

In the eight games played with the Steelers this season, Holcomb has recorded 54 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections. In his career, he has 442 tackles, 4.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, 12 pass deflections and one defensive touchdown.

