"Sometimes you got to keep things to yourself" - Colin Cowherd not impressed with Aaron Rodgers' recent admission regarding usage of psychedelic drugs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his admission of using psychedelic drugs made headlines. On Colin Cowherd's The Herd podcast, the analyst said that the reigning MVP doesn’t understand the impact his words possess, including his comments on vaccines:

“I don't think he understands the power of his own words. And I mean, remember when he discussed and dismissed vaccines, he was shocked at the blowback?”

Cowherd concluded his statement by saying that the Packers signal-caller should sometimes keep certain things to himself, like his psychedelic drug admission:

“Yesterday, Aaron Rodgers discussed the benefit of psychedelic drugs, which thousands of Americans have died from with the improper amount digested. Yesterday, once again, he talks about retirement, somebody asks him about Brady and he goes, 'No, I'm not gonna play that long.' Sometimes you got to keep things to yourself.”

The quarterback recently made an appearance on The Aubrey Marcus Podcast, admitting that he took ayahuasca, a psychedelic tea. He took it while on vacation in Peru with his then-girlfriend, Danica Patrick, in 2020. He said it led him to having the “best season” of his career in the NFL:

“My intention the first night going in was I want to feel what pure love is. That was my intention and I did. I really did."

"I had a magical experience with the sensation of feeling 100 different hands on my body imparting a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life from what seemed to be my ancestors. I came back and the pandemic hit.”

Rodgers and his 2020 season following his psychedelic experience

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

In the 2020 season, he led the league with 48 touchdown passes and just five interceptions while throwing for 4,299 yards. He topped off the performance with his third MVP award.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now trib.al/62WuxZJ Aaron Rodgers opened up about his journey to self-love and how ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea containing the hallucinogenic drug DMT, helped him reach the point he’s at now trib.al/62WuxZJ

Last season, the 10-time Pro Bowler had 4,115 yards passing, 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions, winning his fourth MVP award.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I'm here to tell you, I think Aaron Rodgers got me back. I'm not a drug guy— I gamble, drink & occasionally smoke. However, ayahuasca does sound very fascinating. If it's good enough for Aaron Rodgers, it might be good enough for your ol' buddy Nick Wright." — @getnickwright "I'm here to tell you, I think Aaron Rodgers got me back. I'm not a drug guy— I gamble, drink & occasionally smoke. However, ayahuasca does sound very fascinating. If it's good enough for Aaron Rodgers, it might be good enough for your ol' buddy Nick Wright." — @getnickwright https://t.co/cTSDJqeUH7

His 2022-23 campaign will be his 18th season in the NFL. With his chances of claiming yet another MVP award strong, he's still looking for his elusive second Super Bowl ring. We’ll see if drinking some ayahuasca will help Rodgers this season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Herd, New York Post, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Cowherd's comments on Rodgers? Yes No 0 votes so far