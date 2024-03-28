When the 2024 season ends, Aaron Rodgers will be 41. While the New York Jets quarterback surely will play this year, every future plan will be decided on a year-to-year basis, especially as he returns from a serious injury that made him miss all but four snaps in 2023.

While quarterbacks playing well into their 40s' isn't unthinkable anymore, Colin Cowherd doesn't believe that Aaron Rodgers is going to keep his high level for much more. When comparing Rodgers to Tom Brady, who was an elite quarterback until his retirement, Cowherd believes that the Jets quarterback's body care is not as good:

"I've heard this from multiple people. Aaron? He's not going to sit and watch game film all weekend. That's not what he's going to do as a personality. He's going to read some things, and listen to music, and do his own thing. He's not Brady in the film. He's not Peyton. He's not Brees as a workaholic.

"It's almost like, because he had more physical capability than those guys, it's like a rock star. You know, they partied, but they have aged very well, the bands that didn't haven't. I think Aaron didn't quite take the same level of care, and I think he's aging faster than other guys."

Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers' injury was a stroke of bad luck rather than a lack of commitment. However, he has constantly attracted negative headlines to the franchise, and this new one should invite at least some thoughts.

Disaster struck early for the Jets in the 2023 season, as they lost the quarterback they hoped to have for a long time in just four plays. Once Zach Wilson took over as the starter, the rails came off: not only was Wilson awful for the third straight season, but Robert Saleh's insistence to keep him as the starter also became a concern for the defensive players in the locker room.

The New York Jets need Aaron Rodgers' quality if they are to end their playoff drought. But they're using a lot of money on him, and at this point, the cost has massively outweighed the benefits. He hasn't even played one full game, and the distractions have been massive. Something has to change.