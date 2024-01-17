The Chicago Bears drafted Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick in a stacked 2021 NFL Draft. He was seen as a steal at that spot, and fans in Chicago loved the selection of the Ohio State quarterback.

Fast forward to three years since then, Fields is expected to get traded by the franchise as they have the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. Caleb Williams is available, and the general sense around the league is that the Bears will indeed draft the USC quarterback.

Justin Fields has often been linked with a move to the Atlanta Falcons, as they are in desperate need of a quarterback. Recently, Mel Kiper said Fields could fetch the Bears a first-round pick from the Falcons if he gets traded. However, Colin Cowherd believes that the Falcons will be foolish to trade a first-round pick for a quarterback who he labeled as an athletic version of Desmond Ridder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cowherd said:

"Mel Kiper said the Bears could get a first-round pick from Atlanta for Justin Fields, you could get the eighth pick overall said Mel Kiper. I would not do that if I’m Atlanta. Justin Fields was the 11th Pick and based on his uneven spotty career, 82 passer rating, 10 wins, 28 losses, you think he's more valuable?

"Whoever gets him has less contract control than the Bears did... love Mel but he's a draft guy. Aaron Rodgers was a four-time MVP and hoisted a Super Bowl trophy, he got traded for a conditional first-round pick.

"To this point, Justin Fields' career is like Desmond Ridder, the same passer rating. In fact, doesn't mean winners won more games… Right now, he's a more athletic Desmond Ridder, like the numbers, that's what the numbers tell you..."

The Atlanta Falcons have the eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft. It is unlikely that they'll get any of the top quarterbacks at that spot, which might force the franchise to get someone via trade or free agency.

Whether or not Fields joins the Falcons remains to be seen, but Cowherd's take on the Bears getting a better draft pick in return for Fields than the one he was drafted with is quite fascinating.

Expand Tweet

Should the Bears move on from Justin Fields?

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

As mentioned above, Justin Fields' arrival in Chicago brought a lot of excitement among the fans. Everyone knew how great he was at Ohio State, and many expected him to do the same things in the NFL.

After sitting behind Andy Dalton at the start of his rookie quarterback, Fields was eventually given a chance. However, the franchise realized that things weren't working with Matt Naggy as the head coach, and he was fired.

Things looked better in the past two seasons, but unfortunately, the Bears failed to make the playoffs. Head coach Matt Eberflus's job is safe, but despite all the admiration from players and fans, it will be a wise decision to move Fields.

This move could benefit both players. The Bears could reset their QB's contract window by drafting Caleb Williams, while Fields will get an opportunity to play alongside great offensive players like Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.