Colin Cowherd backs Jared Goff's Lions extension amid Tua Tagovailoa's delayed contract negotiations

Two quarterbacks who are set to possibly break the bank next offseason are Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Goff is on the final year of his four-year, $134 million extension that the Rams gave him, and is looking for a new contract. Tagovailoa is on the final year of his rookie deal, as he is playing on the fifth-year option this season, being paid $23.1 million.

With both quarterbacks due for contract extensions, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd thinks Goff is more deserving of a contract than Tagovailoa.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cowherd said:

"If you ask the fans and a lot of the media, they view these (Tua and Jared) as equal or Tua as better, but the sharpest GM, one of them in the NFL, they're getting this thing done fast. The Tua thing, they're still reluctant. And so Tua is a little bit like that Miami speedboat. It's flashy, but it's seasonal.

"Jared Goff is the pickup truck, it works in all weather. I went and found Goff and Tua in weather under 45 degrees. That is January, February, December football, Goff, 90 passer rating winning record, still a very viable quarterback four to one TD to interception ratio. Tua plummets. You got to give the extensions to the guys that are all terrain, all weather."

Expand Tweet

Playing in Detroit compared to Miami will effect how you play late in the season in cold-weather games.

Comparing Jared Goff and Tua Tagovailoa's recent play: Who is more deserving of a contract extension

Tua Tagovailoa during AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs

Both Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff deserve contract extensions that will very likely come very soon.

Tagovailoa took over as Miami's starting quarterback for the second half of his rookie season in 2020. He led them to playoff appearances in the last two seasons and has an 0-1 record in the postseason. He led the league in passing yards this past season, as he was named a Pro Bowler. He led the league in passer rating in 2022.

Since 2020, Goff has been to the playoffs twice. As a member of the Detroit Lions the past three seasons, he finally brought them to the playoffs last season as they advanced to the NFC Championship. In his last two seasons with Detroit, Goff has thrown for 59 touchdowns, 19 interceptions and 9,013 yards.

Jared Goff has a postseason record of 4-4, and as Cowherd said, may not be as flashy as Tua, but has gotten further multiple times.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Colin Cowherd, the Herd, and credit Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback