Colin Cowherd believes Matthew Stafford is on track to eclipse Aaron Rodgers’ legacy

As Matthew Stafford prepares for his fifth season with the Los Angeles Rams, it's easy to overlook that the quarterback almost left the franchise. He had opportunities to move to the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders, but ultimately, accepted less money to stay in Los Angeles.

He remains in his quest for a second Super Bowl victory with the Rams. A close defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Round left a sour taste in their mouths, but it also proved that the team was close. Remaining with Sean McVay's team gives him a better chance than the other two options.

A second Super Bowl ring would be the perfect ending for the quarterback's long and meritorious career. But analyst Colin Cowherd goes further. Speaking on his show, The Herd, Cowherd noted how another title could make Stafford seem as better than Aaron Rodgers if he gets his second title:

"Stafford reportedly gave up $20 million to stick around with the Rams and not go to the Giants or the Raiders. He's never gonna struggle with egg prices. He could've struggled with the Giants' offensive line. I've always had this theory: if Stafford gets to another Super Bowl and wins, I think he'll be viewed, historically, better than Aaron Rodgers. Matt has become a much better quarterback."

Details on the new contract of Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams

The veteran quarterback changed terms of his deal and will now earn $44 million for the 2025 season. He has already received $4 million and the rest of the contract, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, is fully guaranteed.

Additionally, when the 2026 free agency starts in March 2026, he'll guarantee himself another $40 million if he's on the Rams roster. Overall, the $84 million for the next two seasons is a pay bump compared to the $58 million he was set to earn previously.

There were already discussions of a possible retirement after the end of the 2024 season. A Super Bowl win most likely would represent the end for the veteran, placing him on a select list of starter quarterbacks with multiple Super Bowl victories.

