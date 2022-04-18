×
Colin Cowherd blames Cam Newton's excessive touchdown celebrations for his NFL career collapse

Former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified Apr 18, 2022 03:19 AM IST
Cam Newton and the excessive celebrations for his touchdowns, throughout his career, are to blame for his collapse. That is the view of Colin Cowherd. He states that the quarterback’s celebrations are the cause for his career being at this point.

"You should, when you succeed, be happy and reward yourself. But the personalities in my life that live for the celebration over celebrate, usually the following year. They're not the same employee the following week and month, they're not the same employee. Like Cam Newton is the greatest example. Dude, it's a touchdown. Since high school, you've scored hundreds. I don't need a performance."

This isn’t the first time that Cowherd has gone all-in on the All-Pro quarterback. Back in September last year, the host of the Fox Sports 1 show The Herd said the 2015 AP NFL MVP is one of the most overhyped quarterbacks.

“The media has always covered Cam Newton like he’s Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, or Aaron Rodgers. He’s not close to any of them.”

He also mentioned that the quarterback doesn’t even have a prime in his career.

“Let’s look at Cam’s prime. Oh, wait, he doesn’t have one. He never had a prime... He didn’t have 3-4 straight great years, he had one and he was an MVP. If you take that out, he’s under 50% [win percentage] for his career. This isn’t baseball where stats matter, you gotta win games. Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady, and Russell Wilson win games. With Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, Cam couldn’t win games.”
🎙️@ColinCowherd: "Let's look at Cam Newton's prime...oh wait...he doesn't have one. He never had a prime. He's the Macarena, not The Beatles...He didn't have 3-4 straight great years. He had one and he was an MVP. If you take that out he's under 50% in his career." https://t.co/t29psCbXfQ

Cam Newton After Winning MVP

Newton with the New England Patriots
The number one overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft won the MVP award in the 2015 season, throwing for 3,837 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also had 10 rushing touchdowns that season.

Since then, the most passing touchdowns thrown in a season was in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers.

The 32-year-old quarterback is a free agent who spent the 2021 season back with the Panthers after playing the 2020 season with the New England Patriots. We’ll see if another team will sign the quarterback for his 12th season this offseason.

The #Seahawks and #Falcons have shown interest in #Panthers QB Cam Newton.#NFLRumors

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
Q. Will a team sign Cam Newton this offseason?

Yes

No

