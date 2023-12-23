New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has confirmed that he will not return to play this season. This came after the Jets were knocked out of playoff contention following their loss to the Miami Dolphins last week.

Ever since Rodgers suffered the Achilles injury in Week 1, he had aimed for a return at some point in the season. Although he is back practicing with the team, the four-time NFL MVP will not risk aggravating his injury for meaningless games.

Colin Cowherd recently criticized Aaron Rodgers after he finally announced that he would not play again this season. Cowherd mentioned how both the Jets and Rodgers managed to feel the franchise's fans and wasted a whole season.

He said:

"So if you can't win games, let's try to win PR. Just the silly circus continues. He's been on the sidelines on the headset, he's traveling with the team, he's on the sidelines, he's at practice. We see him throwing the ball around, but now it's official. He's been activated on the Jets roster because he's so good around the team. Really?"

"I've watched them play, he ain't that good. He's not making that much of a difference. He's on the headset shaking his head at Nat Hackett's calls."

"This entire Aaron Rodgers year has been about Aaron and been an absolute circus. Aaron was never gonna play, yesterday he announced he conceded quote conceded he's not going to play this year. That's not breaking news, Aaron, everybody knew it, you knew it."

The Jets had enough time to add a new quarterback after Rodgers' injury but decided not to. They tried out with Zach Wilson and later gave opportunities to Tim Boyle as well as Trevor Siemian.

None of them worked in their favor and the team is 5-9 heading into Week 16. Another season of a great defense has been wasted due to poor quarterback play and fans are certainly not happy with how the situation was handled after Rodgers' injury.

Cowherd brought up Kirk Cousins' injury in reference to Aaron Rodgers' situation

Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins

Colin Cowherd later mentioned how Aaron Rodgers has remained in the news after his injury but Kirk Cousins, who had the same injury hasn't said anything. He also mentioned that Cousins will be a free agent after this season and despite that he has decided to stay low-key and continue his recovery.

He added:

"So, who else tore his Achilles? Kirk Cousins and you haven't heard a word? Kirk Cousins doesn't need 24/7 validation and attention."

This isn't the first time that someone has said that Rodgers seeks attention. As long as he makes his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the Jets quarterback will remain in news because many people are actually interested to hear what he says.

