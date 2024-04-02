Haason Reddick is now Aaron Rodgers' teammate.

The two-time Pro Bowl linebacker, entering the final year of his contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, was reportedly traded to the New York Jets last week, filling the hole left by Bryce Huff, who went the other way in free agency.

This gives them another powerful pass rusher to complement Pro Bowlers Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson II, and CJ Mosley.

But veteran sportscaster Colin Cowherd is still skeptical about the move. Speaking with 3 & Out host John Middlekauff on his eponymous podcast on Sunday, he said:

"So the first year, it was kind of like, let's get friends of Aaron. This offseason, it's been like, let's just get some older players... go all in. I think Haason Reddick has something in the tank, maybe a little bit of a Von Miller here, where there'll be moments, you'll be like, 'oh yeah,' and then you'll be like, 'he's old, and he's not in his prime.'

"It not only has to work, it has to work by October 15. Or otherwise, I think you start losing the owner, the GM, I think you start losing people with Aaron."

Haason Reddick expresses glee at playing with Aaron Rodgers' Jets

That trade became official on Monday, and Reddick spoke for the first time about donning Gotham Green in an extraordinary press conference. Partially referencing Cowherd's comments, he said he expected nothing but fun and surprises:

"I believe I have a lot left in the tank. If I didn't, I wouldn't be here. That's pretty much that. I feel like when I don't have any more left to give, I'll retire. Until that point, I'm going to continue to try to play my best ball."

The 2017 first-round pick, who spent his first five years with the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, also praised his teammates, whom he called "young dawgs":

"With the group that we have, the front that we have, we should be able to do that really often. I'm happy to be around a group of guys like this, a talented roster such as this one."

He is expected to make his first uniform appearance with his new team when offseason workouts begin on April 15.