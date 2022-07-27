Colin Cowherd claims Aaron Rodgers knew and didn’t care about bankrupting Green Bay Packers with massive offseason deal

Aaron Rodgers received an extension this offseason set to pay him $42 million in 2022, $59.515 million in 2023 and $49.3 million in 2024. In Colin Cowherd's opinion, Rodgers signed that $150 deal to deliberately bankrupt the Packers.

While speaking on 'The Herd,' Cowherd said that Rodgers knew that Green Bay had no money when he signed his three-year extension this past March:

"I thought it was very Mahomes-like in that the team feels like they can still make moves. And this is not a knock on Aaron Rodgers. But Aaron knew when he signed his deal, the Packers had no more money. This is really if you look at the way it tiers up."

Cowherd claims the Cardinals won't be in the same position as the Packers if they hit on draft picks:

"It's very Mahomes for the Cardinals as long as they hit some draft picks…That's why if you look at the Rams, people talk about how much money they spent, they hit on draft picks, so they don't have to pay interior lineman and tight ends much. So if Arizona can hit on draft picks, they'll be able to go get free agents for Kyler."

Davante Adams on his Aaron Rodgers-Derek Carr comparison

Davante Adams, who was traded from the Packers to the Raiders this past offseason, compared Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr. He said, 'Anytime you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment.'

That comparison was one that got the wideout in hot water, and it was one he recently addressed -- comparing it to a bad rap line:

"Being a rapper, it's very vital, you've got to have the bars, obviously. You know you've got to have the bars. The line's got to be there. But a very, very vital and critical piece of being a rapper is the delivery, right? I wasn't a great rapper the other day."

With that said, Adams didn't completely retract his statement. He backed his notion that Carr could eventually have a career deserving of Hall of Fame consideration:

"What I'm not going to do is take away from that statement because, why is Derek not a Hall of Famer? What I meant, I left one key word out of there because that's not exactly what I meant. But I do think that Derek's career is Hall of Fame-worthy, and why not? Does he have the MVPs right now? No. Has he won a Super Bowl? Not yet. That's obviously what we're chasing."

Any Hall of Fame consideration Carr garners could be with his newly acquired receiver. The two were teammates in college at Fresno State and are hoping to pick up where they left off.

