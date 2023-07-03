Colin Cowherd has come down hard on Bill Belichick, accusing the Patriots' head coach for team's recent struggles. The leader of the dynasty has not been able to take the franchise to the heights of regular Super Bowl contenders ever since Tom Brady switched New England for Tampa.

The NFL commenter does begin by crediting Bill Belichick for being the figurehead of the dynasty, which allowed owner Robert Kraft to take a hands-off approach. But it was also the reason that Tom Brady felt sidelines because he did not have a say on how the offense would be run. Barring the time when Jimmy Garoppolo was let go, Colin Cowherd believes the head coach has been in complete control. He said,

"Belichick largely ran the Patriots’ dynasty. Robert Kraft hands off. Brady was never subversive. It was Bill's team and in fact later he complained about not having a say in the offense. Brady eventually leaves because he just doesn't get control even though there was a moment Tom goes to Kraft, they sell off Garoppolo. And it was the one time Belichick was not running the show."

Colin Cowherd also criticized Bill Belichick for not giving Mac Jones the freedom to play. He also highlights the lack of speed in the offensive receivers and says they are all instruction takers, not likely to take risks. He added,

"So, Mac Jones comes in, little bit of an ego, little bit of an attitude. And it feels like Bill is really punishing him and marginalizing him. They re-signed DeVante Parker. Juju Smith-Schuster, those are player that need coaching and schemes to get open. They do not separate. They have no tight end or receiver that is an ad libber, a play maker, maybe the slowest team in the perimeter in the league."

Putting the blame for New England's problems squarely on the head coach and his fixation for control and a preference for a run-game offense coupled with solid defense, he added,

"And what it does, it drives the organization, once again, back through Bill. Run Game. Defense."

Colin Cowherd slams Bill Belichick as the GM as well

Colin Cowherd did not limit his criticism to Bill Belichick's control over coaching only. He also questioned his draft choices, choosing to prioritize defense and special teams over adding speed to the offense.

"I'm watching their moves; they make no sense. They drafted three guards and two kickers. First three picks were defense. They are the slowest offense in the league. Doesn't it strike you odd over the last two drafts, two years, the lack of offensive awareness?"

Pats Buzz @PatsBuzz Here’s the Patriots 2023 Draft Class:



1. Christian Gonzalez, CB

2. Keion White, EDGE

3. Marte Mapu, LB

4. Jake Andrews, C

5. Chad Ryland, K

6. Sidy Sow, G

7. Atonio Mafi, G

8. Kayshon Boutte, WR

9. Bryce Baringer, P

10. Demario Douglas, WR

11 Ameer Speed, CB

12 Isaiah Bolden, CB Here’s the Patriots 2023 Draft Class:1. Christian Gonzalez, CB2. Keion White, EDGE3. Marte Mapu, LB4. Jake Andrews, C5. Chad Ryland, K6. Sidy Sow, G7. Atonio Mafi, G8. Kayshon Boutte, WR9. Bryce Baringer, P10. Demario Douglas, WR11 Ameer Speed, CB12 Isaiah Bolden, CB https://t.co/hwWWJC4iOA

After Tom Brady won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there has been increasing criticism of the Patriots' head coach in NFL circles for failing to replicate their previous success. It remains to be seen whether Robert Kraft is persuaded by the arguments or not.

