Colin Cowherd claims Kyle Shanahan wanted Mac Jones over Trey Lance - “He just wanted somebody to deliver the football”

Mac Jones and Trey Lance come from the same draft class. Lance went to the San Francisco 49ers and Jones went to the New England Patriots. However, one NFL analyst claims that Kyle Shanahan would have changed who went where if he had the choice.

Speaking on the Colin Cowherd Podcast, Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts while discussing Jimmy Garoppolo:

"The reason Garoppolo is so perfectly built for this team is because he's a very accurate thrower, especially on play action. And when the Niners are running the football, their play action game is really stout. Garoppolo is a very accurate distributor of the football and he gets it to his guys and then they do the yards after catch."

He went on, claiming the head coach wanted a different quarterback than the one he received:

"So Jimmy's really what the Niners need. it's why, by the way, Kyle Shanahan, according to reports and rumors, wanted Mac Jones out of college. He just wanted somebody to deliver the football to his playmakers. But they have Trey Lance."

The San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance experiment

Trey Lance - Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers at third overall. When he was selected, Mac Jones was still on the board. Most agree that Lance was selected to be the solution to Garoppolo's injury problems.

In his rookie season, he sat behind the quarterback for most of the season. However, he was given the reins in two games when he went 1-1. In his rookie season, he threw for five touchdowns and two interceptions. This year, he was given the starting job for the entire season. Instead, after a loss to the Chicago Bears, Lance suffered a serious ankle injury in Week 2. The injury against the Seattle Seahawks has sadly knocked Lance out for the season.

The task now falls to Jimmy Garoppolo to lead the team for the rest of the year. He was successful in leading the 49ers to victory, after Lance went down. Garoppolo's first start of the season will take place against Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The game starts at 8:20 PM EST.

It will be a fascinating matchup between two teams that are yet to play to their expectations in this campaign. Can Jimmy Garoppolo lead the 49ers to glory when they travel to Colorado?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Colin Cowherd Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far