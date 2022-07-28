Colin Cowherd claims Tyreek Hill unlocked Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in football. With one Super Bowl win under his belt already, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are once again among the top-ranked teams in the NFL, even in a stacked AFC.

But can they repeat their success without Tyreek Hill? The speedy wide receiver took his talents to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, and he's had nothing but praise for his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

According to the host of The Herd, Colin Cowherd, Hill unlocked Mahomes' abilities, and there's a good chance he'll do the same for Tua Tagovailoa.

"Well, Tyreek fits what Tua does, which is get rid of [the ball] quickly and accurately. Because probably 70 percent of the time Tyreek's stuff is not over the top, it's getting him the ball quickly and yards after catch. So Tua and Tyreek should work if you look at what Tua does. You think to yourself, you need a big arm like Mahomes but a majority of Mahomes-Tyreek stuff was underneath and let Tyreek go."

The biggest criticism Tua has faced so far, especially since Hill joined the team, is his lack of arm strength. As Cowherd points out, most of Hill's big plays with Mahomes were full of yards accumulated after the catch.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs will try to survive without Hill in much tougher AFC West than they're used to

It's Hill's speed that makes him such a great receiver. With Tagovailoa's tendency to get rid of the ball fast and Hill's ability to rack up yards and touchdowns after the catch, the duo could be in for great things together. Add to that speedster Jaylen Waddle to line up on the opposite side of the field, and the Dolphins suddenly become a grave threat in the NFL.

Mahomes and the Chiefs brought in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster to help fill the void left behind by Hill. Of course, Mahomes will still have reliable tight end Travis Kelce, who will no doubt see an uptick in targets with Hill no longer in town.

Perhaps a bigger problem for the Chiefs is the addition of several superstar players to the rosters of teams in their division. Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, and Khalil Mack are just a few names that now make their home in the AFC West, and things are about to get interesting.

