Colin Cowherd clears air on rumors of Caleb Williams not wanting to get drafted by Bears

An old video of Colin Cowherd talking about Caleb Williams not wanting to get drafted by the Chicago Bears recently went viral. He mentioned that Williams' camp led by his father was not sure whether the USC quarterback would be in a favorable environment if he got drafted by the Bears.

It resulted in some Bears fans getting angry at the USC quarterback. As a result, the famous Fox Sports analyst was contacted by the people close to Williams and clarified the situation.

As per Colin Cowherd, Caleb Williams and his camp are no longer unwilling to get drafted by the Bears. He said:

“I got a call from the Caleb Williams camp and they went, 'Whoa, Colin, we don't want to be painted as anti-Chicago and we don't want to be painted as anti-Bear,' and they and they made it clear to me that they said, listen, we don't want to go to a city that doesn't care. Chicago Cares."

"They're big, loud, they're passionate. They fire coaches all the time, they care… and they did say there is a path to succeed in Chicago, it's called the Houston Texans, defensive coach, a couple of weapons cap space, good pick, you know, they mentioned they got a second pick. There's a bunch of good receivers out there.”

The first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft originally belonged to the Carolina Panthers, but it is now in the possession of the Chicago Bears. Last year, the Bears traded the first overall pick to the Panthers in exchange for a package of assets that included the pick they have now.

Williams is largely seen as the clear-cut player to get drafted with the first overall pick and will likely end up in Chicago to replace Justin Fields.

Caleb Williams still has some concerns about the Bears

As per Colin Cowherd, although Caleb Williams' camp did reach out to clear out the confusion related to the Bears, they privately do have some doubts about the franchise.

Cowherd mentioned that the Chicago Bears haven't been a successful franchise for a long time. He also suggested that their head coach, Matt Eberflus, might get fired next season. Additionally, not having an offensive-minded head coach at the start of his NFL career might not be helpful for a quarterback like Williams.

It will be interesting to see what transpires next as there are still more than two months left for the 2024 NFL Draft.

