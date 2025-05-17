Colin Cowherd compares Steelers situation with Mike Tomlin to “parents that stay married for the kids”

On Friday's episode of The Herd, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd stirred the pot with a pointed take on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ long-standing relationship with head coach Mike Tomlin. While acknowledging Tomlin’s consistency, Cowherd questioned whether the franchise’s loyalty has started to hinder its ability to evolve.

“Andy Reid and Bill Belichick got fired, but apparently Mike Tomlin is unfireable,” Cowherd said. “The Steelers haven’t fired a head coach since the ‘60s. Chuck Noll retired. Bill Cowher retired. They’re like the parents that stay married for the kids. Like, it’s just not going to happen, right?”

Cowherd’s criticism comes when fan expectations rise, but postseason results remain elusive.

While Tomlin has never had a losing season, compiling a league-record 18 straight non-losing campaigns to start his head coaching career, the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since January 15, 2017, when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. Since then, Pittsburgh has made five postseason appearances (2017, 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024), each ending in a first-round exit.

“I think his voice has run stale there,” Cowherd added. “If it takes you seven to eight years to fix the offensive line and you still can’t get it right… you’re outdated.”

Is Mike Tomlin immune to getting fired by the Pittsburgh Steelers?

That assessment echoes a broader concern in Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ offensive line has seen multiple iterations since the days of Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro, but protection and run-game consistency remain issues. The 2024 season saw more instability, despite improved performances from young linemen like Broderick Jones.

Former Steelers safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark commented on Tomlin’s future on Thursday's edition of First Take. While acknowledging Tomlin’s Hall of Fame resume, Clark said:

“I believe his voice has run stale there,” and suggested the Steelers may have reached their ceiling under his leadership unless they find a top-tier quarterback.

Still, the Steelers show no signs of moving on. In June 2024, they signed Tomlin to a three-year extension, keeping him under contract through 2027. Team president Art Rooney II cited Tomlin’s leadership, culture-building and ability to keep the team competitive through transitions as key reasons for the extension.

However, with the AFC North becoming increasingly competitive, the Steelers’ traditional approach faces new challenges. Joe Burrow has returned to full health in Cincinnati, participating in offseason workouts and aiming to lead the Bengals back to contention. In Baltimore, Lamar Jackson continues to be a dynamic dual-threat quarterback, bolstered by the addition of veteran running back Derrick Henry.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s defense, historically anchored by Myles Garrett, faces uncertainty as Garrett has requested a trade to pursue a Super Bowl opportunity elsewhere. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, enters the 2025 season with a restructured quarterback room featuring Mason Rudolph, rookie Will Howard and Skylar Thompson, following the departures of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

“Tomlin shouldn’t be immune,” Cowherd said. “Belichick wasn’t. Andy Reid wasn’t. Pete Carroll wasn’t. Why is Tomlin different?”

Unless the Steelers make real playoff noise this season, the answer to that question may be more complicated to justify, even for a franchise built on continuity.

