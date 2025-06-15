Colin Cowherd cuts through Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s legacy with massive Patrick Mahomes claim

Andy Reid is widely considered one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history, thanks to his role in turning the Kansas City Chiefs into the NFL's juggernauts of the 2020s. However, many are also aware of his past reputation - including Colin Cowherd.

Speaking on Friday's episode of his FS1 show "The Herd," the veteran sportscaster gave a reminder of what the three-time Super Bowl champion was before Patrick Mahomes became his quarterback (starts at 0:12 below):

"As great as Andy Reid is, he only started hoisting trophies when he got Patrick Mahomes."

As head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012, Reid lost four straight NFC Championship Games from 2000 to 2003, then his first-ever Super Bowl in 2004. He also lost another NFC Championship Game in 2008.

After joining the Chiefs in 2013, he failed to reach the AFC Championship Game in his first five years there. In 2018, Alex Smith was traded to Washington to make room for Mahomes and the rest is history.

Andy Reid addresses revamp of Chiefs' offensive line during OTAs

The last time Andy Reid was on the sidelines in a Super Bowl, it did not go well for him.

It was LIX in New Orleans, and the Eagles' defense destroyed the Chiefs' offensive line en route to six sacks on Patrick Mahomes despite not blitzing a single time. Joe Thuney looked outmatched trying to play tackle, and so did Mike Caliendo, his substitute at guard.

But for 2025, the organization has made steps to rectify the situation. They selected tackle Josh Simmons 32nd in the draft after a trade-down with Philadelphia. With Thuney having left for the Chicago Bears, Kingsley Suamataia is moving inside to guard.

Speaking about the changes during OTAs, Reid said:

“(Suamataia)'s got experience, and then he looks more comfortable there. He seems to be picking it up pretty well.

"[Simmons] is doing a nice job. We weren’t sure quite how much we were going to get out of him, but he looks strong... You can definitely see the talent. He’s gotta keep learning the stuff that (offensive line coach Andy Heck)’s teaching him... but he sure has a good attitude about it."

Mandatory minicamp will occur next week, from June 17 to 19. Reid has not said much about the potential attendance of another OL starter in Trey Smith, who has been holding out for a new contract.

