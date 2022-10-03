Colin Cowherd dials up criticism of Denver Broncos to new heights: “This team is a disaster”

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have taken their share of criticism since the quarterback's debut in Week 1. However, one of the few remaining pundits who has shown hesitancy to roast the team has finally fallen. Speaking on the Colin Cowherd Podcast, show host Colin Cowherd called the team a 'disaster' and explained why the head coach was to blame. Here's how he put it:

"But again, Pete Carroll was competent, as you're seeing this year with Geno Smith. Nathaniel Hackett is not. His dad took the USC job years ago and the PAC 10 at the time was not any better than it is today. And he finished 10th. At USC, Paul Hackett’s teams were uncreative, uninspiring, vanilla offenses. His son is not a head coach in the NFL."

He went on, continuing to blast the head coach:

"Nathaniel Hackett is not a head coach. The defense is regressing. They are situationally awful. Completely uncreative. They don't manipulate personnel. You don't see a lot of different looks and unique motions."

Lastly, he claimed that the quarterback is still stuck with a franchise that will hold him back:

"This is a highly predictable Denver offense and I think Russell Wilson and his agent, Mark Rodgers, are trapped again. But at least Pete Carroll was competent. This team is a disaster… Yeah, this is a one-year coach."

How is Russell Wilson doing with the Denver Broncos?

Russell Wilson chatting with teammates at Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

Through four games, Wilson is 2-2 and has thrown four touchdown passes and one interception. The team is coming off a bad loss in their first AFC West matchup. They lost to the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 23-32. The game was tight for the most part until a disastrous fumble by Melvin Gordon gave the Raiders a decisive touchdown.

Despite the loss, it was the first game in which Wilson threw multiple touchdown passes for the Broncos. He completed 68 percent of his throws for 237 yards and two touchdowns. It was arguably Wilson's best game of the season, giving some fans hope that the quarterback is starting to settle into his new offense, while others are drawing comparisons to Geno Smith in Seattle.

Field Yates @FieldYates Russell Wilson through 4 games this season: 80-of-131 (61.1%), 980 passing yards, 4 TD, 1 INT.



Geno Smith through 4 games this season: 102-of-132 (77.3%), 1,037 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT.



Credit to Geno. He's been excellent. Russell Wilson through 4 games this season: 80-of-131 (61.1%), 980 passing yards, 4 TD, 1 INT.Geno Smith through 4 games this season: 102-of-132 (77.3%), 1,037 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT.Credit to Geno. He's been excellent.

The Broncos will have a chance to rebound quickly from the loss when they face Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. This is an important fixture for both teams, who have playoff aspirations this campaign. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

