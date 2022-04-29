×
"Kenny Pickett is not talented enough" - Colin Cowherd predicts new Steelers QB to be a backup for Trubisky 

Kenny Pickett drafted by the Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
Modified Apr 29, 2022 09:23 PM IST
News

New Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is not talented enough to overcome chaos, according to Colin Cowherd. On his eponymous podcast on Volume Sports, Cowherd said the new Pittsburgh quarterback will either sit behind quarterback Mitchell Trubisky or possibly beat him out to be the team’s starter:

“Kenny Pickett is not talented enough to overcome chaos. Kenny Pickett is going to sit behind Trubisky or perhaps beat him out. He's got weapons. He's a pretty athletic kid. I don't think he has a huge arm. The ball security issues are what they are. But when you don't have stars, where you land matters more, and I looked at a lot of these players, and they landed in really good spots. "
youtube-cover

Cowherd also asserts that the former Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback has a very low ceiling, but the Steelers were the best possible landing spot for him:

“I think he has a very low ceiling. But boy, Pittsburgh is the best possible place for Kenny Pickett. They've got their tight end, their receivers, running back and the o-line will be better than they drafted last year. Great front seven. Nice back end with Minkah Fitzpatrick, really strong coach, excellent culture.”
I’m coming home!! #HereWeGo twitter.com/steelers/statu…

He concluded his point with an interesting comparison:

“Aaron Rodgers dropping in the draft got him behind Brett Farve for years. Benefit of a stable organization. Kenny Pickett dropping, gets him to the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Collegiate Career of the Steelers New QB

2021 ACC Championship - Pittsburgh v Wake Forest
In the 2021 season, the quarterback was sixth in all of college football with 4,319 passing yards and fourth with 42 touchdown passes.

A PITT man! Kenny Pickett is a Pittsburgh Steeler‼️#H2P | #HereWeGo https://t.co/xipSTuY0NP

That season, he was the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year, and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for the most outstanding senior quarterback.

youtube-cover
When the 2022 season start, he’ll playing in the same stadium where he played his entire college career, Heinz Field. We’ll see how his rookie season begins in Pittsburgh.

Edited by John Maxwell

