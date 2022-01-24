"He's trying to control the media" - Colin Cowherd delivers bold take on Aaron Rodgers' NFL career with Packers 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken a lot of heat since he and the Packers were eliminated in the Divisional round of the playoffs. Green Bay lost to the San Francisco 49ers at home by a score of 13-10.

Sports personality Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports wasted no time in going after the three-time NFL MVP. In a recent episode of "The Colin Cowherd Podcast", via his podcast network "The Volume", Cowherd blamed Rodgers for the Packers loss and trying to control the media and the narrative:

“This is on Aaron and this has been a criticism forever of Aaron. Not to be a psychologist, but you know with Aaron he's very much aware of how he's viewed right? Like he's trying to control the media. He's trying to control his legacy and the narratives. He's not gonna end up with the trophies or the likability, he's not going to end up in the record books like Brees. It's that passer rating, those lack of interceptions, and he plays safe.” - said Cowherd

Cowherd also went on to assert that head coach Matt LaFleur has to walk on eggshells when it comes to his star quarterback:

“And I think last year Matt LeFleur, you know, you got to walk on eggshells a little bit with Aaron when you coach him, last year I thought Matt LeFleur was affected by that in the playoffs when he got safe with Aaron Rodgers. But you can't play like this.”

The sports personality also compared the Packers' field general to other quarterbacks such as the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford or the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow. Cowherd put forward the notion that they don’t fear throwing interceptions the way Rodgers does.

“Matt Stafford is not sitting around worrying about interceptions. Joe Burrow’s. not Brady's head pick-sixes in the Super Bowl. Andrew Luck didn't care. Peyton Manning threw a lot, so did Eli Manning. But Aaron, you can't watch that game tonight and tell me that he wasn't playing to just maintain that lead.”

For the Packers’ all-time leader in passing touchdowns, was the Divisional round the last time we would see him in a Green Bay uniform?

Where will Aaron Rodgers be in 2022?

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Rodgers went 20 of 29 for 225 passing yards versus the 49ers in what could be his last time as the quarterback for Green Bay in front of the fans at Lambeau Field. Some reports have him considering retiring or being traded.

Teams like the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders could be potential suitors for the 38-year-old signal caller.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Aaron Rodgers to reporters tonight: “I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision - obviously before free agency.” Aaron Rodgers to reporters tonight: “I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision - obviously before free agency.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Whether he joins a new team in free agency or decides to retire, his career in Green Bay thus far is what will lead him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, if we have learned anything from the 10-time Pro Bowler during his time in the NFL, it is that nothing is for certain. The offseason will be one to watch for both Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Will Aaron Rodgers be the Green Bay Packers QB next season Yes No 1 votes so far