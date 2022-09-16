"They have underachieved offensively" - Colin Cowherd casts doubt over Justin Herbert-led offense vs Chiefs

It was one hell of a game for Justin Herbert on Thursday Night Football. He put on a display for the NFL world as the Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 27-24. Even though Herbert looked impressive, he threw a pick-six in the fourth quarter that tilted the game in favor of the Chiefs. Prior to that, the Chiefs' defense kept the game close.

The Athletic @TheAthletic -YARD PICK SIX.



Rookie seventh-round draft pick Jaylen Watson picks off Justin Herbert at the one-yard line and takes to the house.



@NFL | @WSUCougarFB

Los Angeles failed to capitalize on a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. As such, Patrick Mahomes was able to lead his team to another great comeback win against a division rival.

Colin Cowherd also expressed his doubts over the Chargers offense after this loss. Speaking on his Colin Cowherd podcast, Cowherd had this to say:

"In two games the Chargers, I think they've underachieved offensively."

He added:

"One thing about LA that's really easy to spot is Mack and Bosa and that defense they bring a lot of heat. I mean Patrick Mahomes was knocked off his spot, a little bit unsettled in the first half. If you watch the Chargers in the first half they forced Reid and Mahomes….”

Colin Cowherd continued:

"In the first half Chiefs’ game plan was telling you how much respect they had for Bosa, Mack, Derwin James and the rest and again the Chargers just didn't put enough points on the board.”

The analyst has a point, although this seems a little unfair. L.A. played extremely well against top opposition. Justin Herbert threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, along with one interception. It got a little desperate in such a high-stakes game, but he gave it his all.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate This throw by Justin Herbert makes no sense if you're watching this game and know what's going on right now. This throw by Justin Herbert makes no sense if you're watching this game and know what's going on right now. https://t.co/7x8PMRYKxb

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers look to return to winning ways in Week 3

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp

Los Angeles headed into this new season as one of the favorites to win it all. They started the season on a positive note with a 24-19 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. The loss against the Kansas City Chiefs was a disappointing one, although it won't leave any psychological scars. They are now 1-1 ahead of their Week 3 fixture against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars, who lost their season opener against the Washington Commanders, will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. There is a strong possibility that L.A. could face an 0-2 Jaguars team in Week 3.

Daniel Popper @danielrpopper Brandon Staley said Justin Herbert is “OK” and doesn’t expect his injury to be an issue going forward. Said he’s dealing with something in his abdomen, possibly ribs. Brandon Staley said Justin Herbert is “OK” and doesn’t expect his injury to be an issue going forward. Said he’s dealing with something in his abdomen, possibly ribs.

It would be a great opportunity for both the Chargers and Justin Herbert to redeem themselves. If they fail to win the game against the Jaguars in Week 3, then serious questions could be asked about their chances this season.

