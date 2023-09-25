Colin Cowherd was not impressed by Jordan Love's Packer outing against the Saints. This comes with the backdrop of the largest fourth-quarter comeback in Green Bay's storied history.

However, Colin Cowherd was not satisfied. He looked at the quarterback's overall performance where his completion percentage was only 50 percent. His passer rating was 66.4 due to one interception earlier in the game. And the sports commentator feels that the nature of the comeback is masking the player's performance. He said,

"I don't think Jordan Love's great. I'm not sure if he's even very good. I'm not sure if he's good. He was 22 of 44. Some dropped passes, some really bad throws. But it's the largest comeback in Packers history."

Another reason Colin Cowherd felt that the Green Bay Packers quarterback could pull it off is because he does not have the nihilism of experience. That, the commentator says, probably rubbed off on others too. He also contended that Derek Carr's injury meant that the New Orleans Saints were without their starting quarterback and that should be considered in the performance too. He also said,

"Jordan Love trails 17 - nothing. But he's got that young, naive, optimistic, 'we're never out of it till the game ends' feel and I think players pick up on that. I think teammates pick up on that now. Did he get a break? Derek Carr got hurt. Yes, he got a break."

In defense of Jordan Love against Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd made some excellent points but so did Jordan Love. And the latter did it on the field where it matters most. The Packers had not scored in the first three quarters of the game and to come back and win it was impressive. That the quarterback accomplished this without Aaron Jones, Christian Watson and David Bakhtiari makes the achievement even more noteworthy.

What Colin Cowherd says is true in terms of this not being a vintage performance for the first three quarters. But that's the roll of the dice. Jordan Love had three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week with a passer rating of 113.5. Sometimes players can play very well and not win the game and at other times, they might have a mediocre evening that leads to a win.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was not making mistakes when it mattered. If last week's loss counts in his column, then so does this week's win. As for how great he really could be, that is something that will take years to determine.