Colin Cowherd draws parallels between Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Tom Brady's Patriots

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes suffered their second loss of the season as they got upset by their division rival, the Denver Broncos.

They were upset 24-9 by the home team and struggled mightily in the loss. Mahomes completed 24-of-38 passes for 241 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He played the game with a flu that he was suffering over the weekend.

The Chiefs' leading receiver once again was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught six passes for 58 yards.

Following the loss, sports radio show host Colin Cowherd compared Mahomes' current situation to a lot like the years of Tom Brady. He compared the two with not having any good receivers and relying on their tight ends for offensive success. He did say that Brady, unlike Mahomes, still always had a reliable slot receiver:

"It's all because Patrick Mahomes was sick. If you want to use that as an excuse, they're not very good offensively. This season for Mahomes is starting to look like some of the years in New England for Brady, where he had a great tight end, like Gronk, and then cross your fingers.

"The difference is Brady would have a clever slot guy, a Wes Welker, or a Julian Edelman, veteran receivers who knew how to beat a zone. This Kansas City Chiefs group is kids that can't catch, drop a lot of passes. And Brady got frustrated visibly. And yesterday Mahomes got really frustrated which is rare."

The Chiefs' leading wide receiver was Rashee Rice who caught four passes for 56 yards. No other Chiefs wideout recorded more than two catches in the loss. Through eight games played this season, Rice is the leading wide receiver in catches (30), yards (361) and touchdowns (3). No other Chiefs wideout has more than 20 receptions, 300 yards or two receiving touchdowns this season.

Despite losing to the Denver Broncos, Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs are tied for the best record in the AFC

Patrick Mahomes during Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Sunday's loss vs. the Denver Broncos was one of the biggest upsets in the league this season. It was also the first time in Patrick Mahomes' career that he lost to the Broncos, as the last time Denver defeated KC was in 2015.

With the loss, the Chiefs are now 6-2. Their other loss came during the season opener against the Detroit Lions without Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.

At 6-2, the Chiefs are now tied for the best record in the AFC, after holding the best record in the conference heading into Week 8. They are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins.

