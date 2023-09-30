Jordan Love has massive shoes to fill as he becomes the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback. He will take over Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl XLV champion. The lineage also stretches to Brett Favre, a three-time MVP and Super Bowl XXXI champion.

Through four games, Love has been solid. He hasn’t been exceptional or terrible, leading the Packers to a 2-2 record. He does have his moments, like in Weeks 1 and 2. He’s also dealt with the worst, especially during their Week 4 Thursday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions.

Colin Cowherd points out contrasts between Jordan Love and Russell Wilson

The veteran sports media personality said while discussing Love’s first and second-half numbers:

“He's the opposite, though, of Russell Wilson. He's been good in the second half, so it's weird. I don't understand. Quite the first half is bad, but second half is good.”

Cowherd’s discussion included a graphic wherein Jordan Love has a 47.4 completion percentage, two touchdowns, and a 66 passer rating in the first half. However, those numbers jump to 62.7, eight, and 104.7 during the second half in four games this season.

Meanwhile, Wilson has a 76.5 completion percentage, five touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 137.1 passer rating during the first half. Those numbers dip to 54.7, one touchdown, two picks, and 63.3 in the second half.

Cowherd tried to explain this trend by saying:

“My guess is he just has no feel for the game because he's been sitting for three years and hasn't played. He just doesn't really feel for it. Burrow has got great feel. Mahomes got great feel.”

“Caleb Williams, you're watching this weekend. Great feel for it. Those guys have played a lot of football, high school, college, and pro. This guy played at small Utah State, sat in the bench for three years. He hasn't played.”

Jordan Love seems to be okay for now

The Packers drafted Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. A quarterback selected that high is often seen as a successor of the current play-caller. Hence, Aaron Rodgers took it as a challenge and won two NFL Most Valuable Player awards after Love arrived in Green Bay.

Even if he’s been with the team for three years, Rodgers still played most of the snaps. Jordan Love would get sporadic starts if Rodgers gets injured or spot minutes if the Packers win or lose big.

But through four games, he has been both exceptional and awful. He threw three touchdowns each in Weeks 1 and 2 against the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons. Green Bay could have won both games if not for a Younghoe Koo field goal.

But while he had 23 completions against the Lions, he threw two interceptions and was sacked five times. Jordan Love and the Packers can bounce back by defeating Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.