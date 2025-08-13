Colin Cowherd fears Bill Belichick could sulk at UNC after Tom Brady sounds alarm over biggest challenge for ex-Patriot HC

One of the biggest stories of the offseason has been legendary coach Bill Belichick's decision to transition to college in the later stages of his career. After nearly 50 years in the NFL, he took the head coaching position with the North Carolina Tar Heels. This will be his first time coaching at the college level.

While Belichick is regarded by many as the greatest NFL coach of all time, coaching in college takes a different skill set. On Tuesday, on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Cowherd played a clip of legendary quarterback Tom Brady speaking about the biggest challenge Belichick will face at UNC.

He spoke about how Belichick will bring a lot of knowledge to the players and will be a hard-working coach. He said that any player who goes to UNC will be prepared for what is needed to thrive at the next level. However, he expressed concern about how much the young kids can retain. Cowherd expressed concern that Bill Belichick might not enjoy being around young players as much.

"I mean, there have been NFL coaches that go to college, and there's always been this perception of a college guy can't go to the NFL, but Jim Harbaugh did and had great success, and Jimmy Johnson did and had success, and Pete Carroll did and had success," Colin Cowherd said (Timestamp 3:05). "And it's usually because they could really recruit.

"And, I think the guys that are more like football academics. Like Andy Reid will not do joint practices. He won't let you even look at any of his stuff. He doesn't want any team at his practice. And Belichick is a brilliant football coach, but man, I got six kids in my life. At 19 years old, they make weird choices. They, they can frustrate you, especially as you age."

Bill Belichick will try to turn around a struggling UNC program

Bill Belichick thrived with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady. However, now that he is the coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, he is facing a completely different challenge.

The Tar Heels are coming off a poor 6-7 season. They have also lost their past five bowl game appearances. The team will be looking to bounce back under Belichick, but it will be a challenge. The ACC will be a tough conference this year and it could be another disappointing year for the Tar Heels.

