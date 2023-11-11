Colin Cowherd gets labeled as an 'idiot' by NFL fans for bizarre take on Justin Fields' Bears

Colin Cowherd went on a bizarre rant on his show about Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears that had fans flummoxed. To recap, they took on the Carolina Panthers at home and defeated them 16-13 to climb to 3-7 for the season. Their opponents fell an 1-8 record.

Thus, if the NFL Draft were to take place today, the Bears will go with the fifth pick overall and the Panthers will have first overall. However, since Carolina took this year's No. 1 pick from Chicago to select Bryce Young, they traded their first-round pick for the 2024 draft the other way. That means the Chicago Bears will select first overall as things stand right now.

That is a winning proposition for the Soldier Field faithful. Especially if they think that Justin Fields is not the answer at quarterback after this season, the Bears can use the first pick to get someone like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, both of whom are highly rated in college.

However, Colin Cowherd did not perceive the situation as rosy. He did not like Chicago winning this game as he felt there is a chance that they are going down the list of draft places. He also argued that they need a new coach and a quarterback, and if the Panthers win some more games, they will lose the first overall pick too. His reason for believing that Carolina can get some wins is because they are in a weak NFC South division.

But the Carolina Panthers might win games irrespective of what happened yesterday, so it was not immediately clear why he seemed contradicted about the Chicago Bears winning on Thursday. Fans were quick to take to social media to berate him on that.

Colin Cowherd berated for his bizarre take on the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to troll Colin Cowherd, with Dan Orlovsky leading the charge.

The fallacy in Colin Cowherd's argument

Colin Cowherd might be right in saying that next year's NFL draft is crucial for the Chicago Bears, if there is a move on from Justin Fields. And he is essentially asking the team to tank and get the first pick all on their own, so they are not dependent on the Carolina Panthers to retain the first overall pick, which they have to send their way.

But had the Bears lost, they would not even had the first pick currently as the Arizona Cardinals would have been ahead of both them and the Panthers. This is not even considering the ethical ramifications of tanking in a sporting competition.