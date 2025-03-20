The Kansas City Chiefs have been ruling the AFC West for the past nine seasons and are looking to extend their divisional dominance to a full decade in 2025. But amid problems with their offensive line, Colin Cowherd portends struggles for them.

On his FS1 show "The Herd" on Wednesday, the veteran sportscaster said trading away star guard Joe Thuney was just the first step in the dismantling of a dynasty:

"I really worry about Kansas City. Joe Thuney is one of the more valuable offensive linemen in the league, left and they didn't want him to leave. They couldn't afford him. ... They're not going to go 11-0, and in one-score games. Raiders are better, Broncos will be better, the Chargers will be better. It never lasts forever."

His guest Nick Wright refuted him:

“Was there a gun to Brett Veach’s head when he called the Bears and traded him? They didn’t lose Joe Thuney. They traded Joe Thuney. ... This is an annual tradition where you pick a new team to win the AFC West, and then midway through the year, you’re like, ‘Yeah, I probably shouldn’t have done that.”

Chiefs projected to select OTs in latest mock drafts

Besides the loss of their starting left guard, the Chiefs also have problems at left tackle. In 2024 alone, they had a carousel at the position, with DJ Humphries, Wanya Morris and rookie Kingsley Suamataia seeing snaps. And Joe Thuney proved himself overmatched when playing out of position in Super Bowl LIX.

Thus, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper sees the defending AFC champions drafting Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr., the third straight time choosing an offensive tackle in the first three rounds of the draft:

"Banks has the traits to help fortify Patrick Mahomes' protection. Perhaps (he) wins the left tackle job over Moore. Maybe he replaces Jawaan Taylor on the right side. And maybe he even kicks inside to Thuney's vacated guard spot. Regardless of where he plays, (his) experience, quickness and power would be welcomed in Kansas City."

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, meanwhile, pivots towards Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. via a trade-down with the New Orleans Saints, who select North Dakota State's Grey Zabel with the 31st pick.

