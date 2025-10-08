Colin Cowherd gives clear verdict on Jared Goff's odds of being in the Hall of Fame

Jared Goff may very well be the greatest quarterback in Detroit Lions history, having led them to their first division titles since the days of Barry Sanders, including a franchise-best 15-2 record in 2024. And for Colin Cowherd, that makes him worthy of wearing a gold jacket when his career ends.On Wednesday's episode of his FS1 show The Herd, the veteran sportscaster said:&quot;Jared Goff is going to be a Hall of Famer. The Detroit Lions are on pace to score the most points in the history of the NFL. ...He's on his seventh offensive coordinator, and he's had one bad season with Jeff Fisher. Every other coach has worked. Crazy durable, 6'4&quot;, great mechanics. See the field, really accurate.&quot;He continued:&quot;Have you ever noticed that his coordinators get coaching jobs? He's like a stimulus package. Every coordinator he has, everybody's like, 'Man, that's a good coordinator.' 'Yeah, because they have Jared Goff.'&quot;Amon-Ra St. Brown discusses Jared Goff's chances of winning 2025 MVPOf course, before he can even angle for the gold jacket, Jared Goff needs to notch a significant award first. In usual parlance, this means an individual accolade like the MVP award.And one of his teammates believes he will have to truly earn it, given his unassuming playing style: Amon-Ra St. Brown. The wide receiver told the press during Wednesday's practice ahead of the Lions' game at the Kansas City Chiefs:“He’s not rolling out and throwing off one leg, or throwing across his body half the time. He’s delivering strikes in the pocket, they’re accurate balls, and he’s taking care of the football.”He also weighed in on the media's bias towards &quot;flashy&quot; and &quot;exotic&quot; plays that could hurt his quarterback's chances:&quot;The speed guys, the scrambles, the exotic throws…and you know that’s not Jared’s game. I just want him to keep doing what he’s doing, I mean his completion percentage is insane. But if we lose three or four games even with the insane stats, they’ll give it to another guy.&quot;Kickoff for the Lions-Chiefs game is at 8:20 pm ET/7:20 pm CT on NBC.