Houston Texans quarterback C. J. Stroud capped off his incredible rookie season with a sensational performance in his team's Week 18 win against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed 20 of 26 pass attempts for 264 yards and two touchdowns to help the Texans beat the Colts 23-19 and end their four-year wait for a playoff appearance.

Stroud finished his rookie season with 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdown passes, 167 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns. More impressively, the rookie quarterback has thrown only five interceptions. He'll play in his first playoff game during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Before the season, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd showed little faith in Stroud. On the August 8th, 2023, episode of The Herd, the analyst said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“CJ Stroud is just not talented enough to overcome the Houston Texans’ nonsense. But if you told me today, on August 8, Tuesday, that I had to pick one (rookie first-round QB) that would miss, I would probably pick CJ Stroud from all the things I’ve heard in camp.”

Expand Tweet

Stroud's emphatic reply to Cowherd prompted fans to reshare the clip and call out the analyst on social media. Here are some of the comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

To Cowherd's credit, he had already changed his tune midway through the season. After the Texans' win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Cowherd said:

"The big winner is not just the Houston Texans or C.J. Stroud. Another big winner is the NFL. We have another great quarterback."

Expand Tweet