There was a close-up shot featuring Robert Saleh after Aaron Rodgers’ stint as New York Jets quarterback was cut short by an injury. He was poker-faced as the script they wanted wasn’t going according to plan. Instead, Zach Wilson took over for the Jets against legitimate playoff contenders Buffalo Bills.

Hours later, Saleh’s mental fortitude helped the Jets open their 2023 NFL season with a victory. While uncertainty looms regarding Rodgers’ injury status, Saleh deserved recognition for steering his squad away from a disastrous incident.

Colin Cowherd commends Robert Saleh for his masterful job against the Bills

FS1’s “The Herd” host Colin Cowherd credited Robert Saleh for keeping his players focused after Aaron Rodgers’ injury. An event of that magnitude could have demoralized even a talented team like the Jets. But as Cowherd said in his post-game reaction to the Jets-Bills game:

“Let me tip my cap to the New York Jets and Robert Saleh, though. Considering the emotion of the night, 9/11 in New York, Aaron Rodgers's debut. An incredibly special night in New York City in MetLife. For Aaron Rodgers to go down early sucked the wind out of the stadium.”

That all three units had an indelible impact on the victory made it sweeter for Saleh and the Jets. On offense, Breece Hall had 127 rushing yards, and Garrett Wilson made a spectacular catch that helped tie the game at 13.

The Jets defense showed up, sacking Bills quarterback Josh Allen five times and hitting him in nine instances. Jordan Whitehead also intercepted Allen thrice, and Quinnen Williams recovered an Allen fumble.

Finally, special teams sealed the deal as rookie Xavier Gipson completed a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown, ending the game at 22-16 Jets.

Cowherd said:

“To insert Zach Wilson, who has struggled, a semi-bust, a bust for the Jets, and to win that football game... I thought that was incredible coaching. To lose not only a starting quarterback, but Aaron Rodgers in a Jet debut, the emotion was pulled out of the stadium. And yet Saleh's team was composed.”

Long road ahead for Robert Saleh and the Jets

As impressive as that victory is, it’s only the first game of a 17-chapter campaign. Therefore, Robert Saleh must keep the Jets motivated, especially with Aaron Rodgers potentially being out for the season due to an Achilles injury.

Zach Wilson must step onto the plate and manifest in-field maturity. While their playoff hopes are not over, the quarterback from BYU must prove he is worthy of being a second-overall pick three seasons ago.