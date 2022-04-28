Colin Cowherd insists Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has lost all control over Aaron Rodgers

It seems as though Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have put their troubles aside after agreeing to a contract extension to the tune of $150.8 million over the next three years.

Colin Cowherd, the host of The Herd with Colin Cowherd on FS1, believes Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has lost all control over Rodgers due to his comments about Green Bay's decisions this off-season and the upcoming NFL Draft.

Speaking on The Volume Podcast, Cowherd gave his thoughts on the situation in Green Bay and discussed his feelings towards Rodgers' commitment to playing football. He said:

"Brian Gutekunst, was recently asked about the draft and Aaron Rodgers and he said, 'I'm in communication with Aaron a lot in the off-season but right now is his down time and he really enjoys his down time'.

He made the following comparison:

"Conversely, Nathaniel Hackett was asked about Russell Wilson recently and he said, 'Russ likes to be in charge, the guy loves practice, he loves the process."

He went on to say:

"People think I take shots at Aaron Rodgers but you get more examples of this, where you get guys who are really gifted but they're not built for team-stuff. Good enough to succeed in it but not really great enough to dominate it like they should with their skills."

Contraversially he colcluded with:

"Aaron Rodgers likes football and is great at football. He doesn't love it nor is he totally committed to it, it's not who he is."

After a period of uncertainty following Green Bay's home playoff defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, Rodgers finally made a decision on his future and will be back at Lambeau Field for the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Who will the Packers select in the upcoming NFL Draft to help Aaron Rodgers?

After trading their star wide receiver to the Las Vegas Raiders this off-season, Green Bay are in desperate need of improving their receiving targets for Rodgers and will likely do just that in the upcoming NFL Draft.

There are a bunch of talented, young wide receivers available for the Packers, who will make their first pick of the draft with the number 28 pick of the first-round. They are, however, rumored to potentially trade-up and select a wide receiver early on.

Peter Schrager @PSchrags



1. JAX- Walker

2. DET- Hutchinson

3. Hou- Ekwonu (hearing still a discussion between OT and Stingley)

4. NYJ- Gardner / 10. Wilson

5. NYG- Cross / 7. Stingley



And the Eagles and Packers move up for WRs.



nfl.com/news/peter-sch… My Mock Draft 3.0 is up. @gmfb on @nflnetwork 1. JAX- Walker2. DET- Hutchinson3. Hou- Ekwonu (hearing still a discussion between OT and Stingley)4. NYJ- Gardner / 10. Wilson5. NYG- Cross / 7. StingleyAnd the Eagles and Packers move up for WRs.

Will Green Bay move up in the draft to take Chris Olave, or a different receiver, to give Rodgers some extra help in 2022? Make sure to check out the draft that starts tonight. You can find all the details here.

Edited by John Maxwell