"Aaron can't beat old man Tom Brady" - Colin Cowherd insists reigning MVP knows he isn't better than TB12

The Tom Brady-Peyton Manning debate has quickly turned into the battle of the No. 12s following the latter's retirement after a Super Bowl 50 victory in 2016. Now, it's all the rage to wonder if Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback over the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Count Colin Cowherd among those who do not doubt that Tom Brady is the superior signal-caller to Rodgers at this point in the careers of both all-time greats.

Referencing last season's showdown between the tandem's respective teams on The Herd, Cowherd stated definitively that Rodgers couldn't beat 'old man Brady' head-to-head:

"Then I go to Week 3, Packers at the Buccaneers. So Brady has won three straight, you know what's funny about this rivalry is that Aaron now can't beat old man Brady, forget Brady in his prime when he was winning Super Bowls, and Aaron was getting bounced out of the playoffs."

Cowherd went on to act as though he understands the inner workings of what is going on in Rodgers' head regarding his feelings towards being unable to surpass the other quarterback great:

"Aaron can't beat old man Brady, which I think deep down bothers Aaron Rodgers, and this is the first big game of the year for Aaron Rodgers without Davante Adams. I don't think Green Bay's in the Super Bowl window and they're at Tampa, it's going to be a sweltering game late September in Tampa."

Tom Brady will team up with Aaron Rodgers before they face off again in 2022

The Packers and the Buccaneers face off in a battle of should-be NFC contenders at Raymond James Stadium in September. The September 25 'America's Game of the Week' showdown will be an intriguing test for Aaron Rodgers' new receiving corps against an elite Buccaneers secondary.

Before team captains Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady head to centerfield for the clash's coinflip, there could be a shared moment of harmony between the two on the links as they team up against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on the links for Capital One's The Match.

The event will take place in Las Vegas on June 1 at Wynn Golf Club, which also hosted Brooks Koepka's 5-and-3 win over Bryson DeChambeau in Capital One's The Match last November. Turner Sports will broadcast the event on TNT/TBS/truTV.

