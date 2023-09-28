Colin Cowherd labels Zach Wilson "a bad, cocky, disconnected quarterback” after Aaron Rodgers tries to unite Jets

The New York Jets are officially in struggle town as Zach Wilson takes over from Aaron Rodgers after the veteran's Achilles injury. After so much build-up to the season, Rodgers lasted four plays and now Jets fans are back to where they were last year, with Wilson.

To say that Wilson's play this season has been subpar would be an understatement, but most NFL people knew this would be the case. After the loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, there were some squabbles seen on the sidelines and it didn't look good.

There is a feeling that the team is coming apart at the seams with Rodgers gone and the team's Super Bowl chances diminishing as a result, and Colin Cowherd has gone in on Zach Wilson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Colin Cowherd goes after Wilson after Aaron Rodgers tries to bring the team together

Wilson hasn't had the best of times since entering the league, and most can say with some clarity that Jets fans want him gone.

While Rodgers has done his best to defend Zach Wilson and bring the team together, as Cowherd points out, it is hard to defend Wilson over his recent play, but harder to galvanize the team when you're rehabbing.

Cowherd said on The Herd:

“Aaron is trying to be a leader here, that I appreciate. It is, however, very hard to be a leader from the rehab facility. You don't have any sweat equity with the franchise, you're not on the field. So you're trying to be a leader, those Super Bowls weren't with these guys, didn't build them with these guys, didn't win with these guys.

Expand Tweet

"So those players are as great as you are. You're rehabbing, they're playing on Sunday. Aaron's trying to defend but it's not really defendable. Zach Wilson's a bad, cocky, disconnected quarterback. Saleh and Aaron Rodgers are trying to be leaders and they're taking one for the team. By supporting Zach Wilson and the team doesn't want to hear it.”

What will become of Zach Wilson this season?

New England Patriots v New York Jets

Such has been the poor state of Wilson's play this season, that many want the Jets to trade him away in favor of a veteran quarterback so as to not waste the talent that has currently been assembled on the team.

Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings has been mentioned, although it will be incredibly tough to get a deal done, while Carson Wentz is another to have his name mentioned.

Through three games this season, Wilson hasn't thrown more than 170 yards once and his rating hasn't been above 81.4 (Bills game). For most, that isn't going to cut it.

It is the same story as last season, the defense is superb, but if the offense could put up around 17-20 points a game, they win most of their games.

That isn't happening and with each passing week that Zach Wilson doesn't play well, the chorus of people wanting him out of New York grows bigger.