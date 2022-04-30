“We have them as a third-round grade” - Colin Cowherd laughs at Bill Belichick’s first-round draft pick

Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls as a head coach. However, some argue that his biggest weakness is drafting. Of course, Tom Brady aside, many argue the general manager-cum-head coach is below average when it comes to picking players. That is at least what one NFL analyst said on his radio show and podcast.

Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, host Colin Cowherd talked about a few draft topics while saying that the Patriots cannot draft "to save their life." Here's how he started:

“Jimmie Johnson, as good a football coach, as we've had... maybe ever and a great personnel coach. Unlike Belichick, he could draft. I asked him a couple days ago on the show, 'Ever struggle in the draft?' He goes, 'Yeah, one time. When I had an older Dan Marino and I started reaching defined pieces to help him.'"

Matt Miller @nfldraftscout Matt Miller @nfldraftscout Anyone else get Ali Marpet vibes from Cole Strange? Just watched his Senior Bowl practice tape again and that's what I'm reminded of. Anyone else get Ali Marpet vibes from Cole Strange? Just watched his Senior Bowl practice tape again and that's what I'm reminded of. Belichick 100% reads my tweets. twitter.com/nfldraftscout/… Belichick 100% reads my tweets. twitter.com/nfldraftscout/…

He continued, touching on Aaron Rodgers while praising the job they've done with drafting:

"Green Bay's like ‘Aaron, you're 38. You've talked 50/50 retirement, we're not going to reach to appease you’, and I shouldn't say this, and we should all acknowledge this. Outside of the Jordan Love pick, they draft pretty well."

He went on, saying the New England Patriots essentially don't know what they're doing:

"Green Bay drafts pretty well. They develop pretty well. I didn't love AJ Dillon as a second-round running back, but that was a good pick, good player. They draft and develop, and so I look around this morning... New England can't draft in the first round to save their life. They took an offensive guard."

He finished his point by saying it wasn't just him disagreeing with the pick:

"I made two calls to two executives. You know what they said? They said we have them as a third-round grade, both of them. Super Bowl winning GM and another great playoff GM. “

Bill Belichick's illustrious career

New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles

Of course, looking at the package deal that comes with the head coach-cum-general manager, most would like to have him on their team. While Cowherd argues with his drafting choices, no one disputes what he's accomplished since drafting Tom Brady at the start of the 21st century.

Jonathan Jones @jjones9 Bill Belichick is making sure no one goes 32-for-32 in their mock draft this year Bill Belichick is making sure no one goes 32-for-32 in their mock draft this year

Since getting Brady, Belichick has won six Super Bowls and coached in another three. According to Pro Football Reference, the head coach is 254-99 in games he's coached with the Patriots. At 70 years old, Bill Belichick has been around the block and has tasted success multiple times.

His NFL career can be traced back to 1975, when the Baltimore Colts hired him as a 23-year-old special assistant. Belichick has outlasted pretty much everyone else in the NFL and has the wins to back it up.

Edited by Piyush Bisht