Colin Cowherd lists 4 problems stopping Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs from finding rhythm in 2025 NFL season

Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs have not had the strongest start to their 2025 campaign. Coming into week 3, the Chiefs are 0-2, with their offense struggling to establish any form of rhythm to help them find the endzone.

Ad

On Friday, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd gave his list of the four things that is holding the Chiefs offense back.

"If you look at Kansas City right now, their defense is fine. (Timestamp: 4:50) The problem is they can't find a running back. They can't get a receiver that can stay on the field. They can't necessarily find a replacement for Travis Kelce. And once again, they're O line is in a rebuild."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The most notable issue affecting the Chiefs right now is the lack of quality recievers the team has. The Chiefs are currently without Rashee Rice (who is serving a six game suspension) and Xavier Worthy (injury).

These players established themselves as a reliable target for Mahomes last year. Without them, the offense has struggled.

Currently, Holywood Brown is the leading WR with 129 yards and no touchdowns. While there are numerous other players with a touchdown score, their contributions have been mininal.

Ad

One would then think that a lack of recievers would mean that the Chiefs use their running backs more effectively, but this is not the case. The leader rusher two games into the season is Mahomes, with the likes of Kareem Hunt and Isaiah Pacheco not being used.

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy on the lack of wide recievers

Chiefs offense coordinator Matt Nagy spoke to the media about the team's lack of wide recievers on Thursday, saying:

Ad

"Probably one of the first things that – what I love about (Head) Coach (Andy) Reid is what he instills in his players and coaches is we stay away from the excuses of the personnel part of it, or you don't have this or don't have that. So, we're all engraved that way. What's real is that you go through training camp and go through OTAs, timing is important. At the same point in time, the next guy up mentality for when there are issues or a suspension or whatever, when you don't have guys, we've got to roll. That's who we have. That's what I think for us as coaches is how do we put the players in the best position to (do) what they do best to succeed."

Ad

While the Chiefs may instil a "next man up" attitude in their players, this is not working at the moment. Brown and company are struggling to be adecuate replacements for Worthy and Rice, leading to wider struggles in the team.

Chiefs fans will be hoping that their offense is able to perform to the high standard that they are used to when they face the New York Giants on Sunday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.