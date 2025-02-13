Colin Cowherd makes feelings clear on Travis Kelce's looming retirement after Super Bowl LIX loss

Sports analyst Colin Cowherd believes this is a perfect time for Travis Kelce to announce his retirement from football.

Kelce's future was a trending topic before the Super Bowl as many wondered if he would retire after it. However, with the Kansas City Chiefs losing 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Kelce didn't announce his retirement from football and instead said he would think about it.

Cowherd thinks the timing is perfect for Kelce to announce his retirement from football.

"They have a really good GM and they draft well," Cowherd said Wednesday. "This is the perfect time for a clean break. He's got tons of money, lots of options. I think one of the mistakes basketball [and] football teams do is they cling to the end. It's time for a clean break.

"He's expensive, he's a tight end, this is a good tight end draft, if they were gonna move up and be aggressive outside of left tackle, it'd be for [a] tight end."

Cowherd believes Kelce is no longer the same player he once was, and it is a good time to end his career now. He has a successful podcast he can continue to do, as the analyst thinks it's a perfect time for a clean exit for Kelce from the Chiefs and the NFL.

Travis Kelce will take some time to decide on playing future

Travis Kelce says he will take some time to decide if he will retire from the NFL.

After the Chiefs lost in the Super Bowl, Kelce spoke on his "New Heights" podcast and revealed his mindset about his future.

"I think I'm gonna take some time to figure it out," Kelce said, via NFL. "I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it's going to be something that it's a wholehearted decision, I'm not half-as*ing it, I'm fully here for them. I think I can play.

"It's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility."

Travis Kelce had a career-low 823 receiving yards and a career-low three receiving touchdowns this season.

