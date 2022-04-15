“He quits” - Colin Cowherd offers simple explanation for Aaron Rodgers’ playoff struggles

It could be said that Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers star quarterback, has many fans and detractors. The reasons for the fans are obvious as he is a four-time NFL MVP and always ranks at the top of the position in many significant stats.

However, the reasons for his detractors could range from his arrogance on the football field (ask Chicago Bears fans about his "I own you" comments) to topics on global issues such as the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fox Sports One host Colin Cowherd is not the biggest fan of the 2021 NFL MVP and recently spoke about why Rodgers and the Packers struggled in the playoffs:

“I've been a little out on Aaron Rodgers. Now you have the numbers against the spread. I'm sure. You know my take away on Aaron. I wish I could bet it after the third series. I feel like if you want to do live betting, I would always bet against Aaron if he trails up half. I've never thought of him as a foxhole guy. I always called him the great bailer...the minute he throws a second pick he quits. You know my theory with Aaron has always been that he'll never have the trophies of Brady. He is a contemporary of (Drew) Brees and Peyton (Manning) . He desperately wants to be the highest paid and win the passer rating. That's what he claims to. So if he gets off to a bad start, he's out. He's got to remember that Tampa game two years ago.”

Immediately after the offseason, it was unknown whether or not the former Super Bowl XLV MVP would return to the team, go elsewhere or retire.

But the news was ultimately good for fans of the franchise as their star was back and armed with a three-year, $150 million contract extension.

Will Aaron Rodgers lead the Green Bay Packers back to the Super Bowl in 2022?

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens - Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have not been to the Super Bowl since 2010, when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers by 31-25.

After 12 years, fans of the storied franchise are looking to return to the big game and return the Lombardi Trophy to its rightful owners.

But if that happens in 2022, the team must find a way to replace many of their receivers, particularly star receiver Davonte Adams, who is now with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams is widely considered the best receiver in the game today, so his loss will impact the Packers' offense, especially on the quarterback.

The team also lost receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears, respectively. Tight end Robert Tonyan is recovering from a season-ending torn ACL suffered in November of last season.

The defense will also look slightly different as Pro Bowl edge rusher Za'Darius Smith is now a member of the rival Minnesota Vikings. Smith missed most of last season with a severe back injury, but in 2019 and 2020, he totaled 26 sacks and 60 hits on the quarterback.

If the Packers are to return to the Super Bowl, it will all be on the shoulders of Aaron Rodgers.

