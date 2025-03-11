On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off arguably the most surprising move of the NFL offseason by trading a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire DK Metcalf. The wide receiver had requested a trade as he was disgruntled with the pace at which his contract negotiations were progressing and was seemingly disillusioned about the team's ability to compete for the Super Bowl.
The Steelers not only swooped in to land Metcalf but also handed him a five-year, $150 million contract extension. Not many envisioned Pittsburgh trading for the former Seahawks star, including analyst Colin Cowherd, who disapproved of the move.
He explained why on "The Herd" Monday, saying:
"There's an old adage - struggling couples often have a baby to save a marriage, or they buy a house to save a marriage, and it doesn't work. The marriage was in trouble. DK Metcalf to the Steelers, for $150 million in five years, that's buying a house to save the marriage. The Steelers can't get the offensive line right. They can't get quarterback right."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Trading for Metcalf aside, the analyst was more perplexed about the Steelers handing the wide receiver a lucrative deal despite having only $60 million in cap and needing a quarterback and heavy investment on the offensive line:
"What's ironic is the one position that the Steelers draft and develop exceedingly well on offense is wide receiver... So why spend 150 million on it? And the Steelers thinking they can solve their offensive issues by adding another expensive, high-maintenance wide receiver is like thinking you can solve your car troubles by putting in some premium leather seating. Yeah, that ain't it, man."
Steelers QB options: DK Metcalf's signing leaves Pittsburgh with only one realistic option
According to Sportac, the Steelers' decision to trade for DK Metcalf and hand him a $30 million-a-year deal has left them around $48 million in cap space. That ruled them out of the running to land Sam Darnold, who signed a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
They also saw Justin Fields join the New York Jets on a two-year, $40 million contract, eliminating him as an option to lead their offense. The only quarterbacks left in free agency that the Steelers would consider signing are Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.
While Rodgers is an intriguing option, Wilson played admirably for Pittsburgh last year and is well-versed in the team's offensive scheme. He also has a pre-existing relationship with Metcalf from their time together in Seattle. All signs point toward the franchise bringing back the 37-year-old signal-caller and potentially drafting and not trading for or signing his successor.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.