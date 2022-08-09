Bill Belichick to retire in 2023? Colin Cowherd predicts eight-time Super Bowl winner will call time on NFL career

Another year, another tasty prediction on the fate of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Colin Cowherd believes it's almost time for Bill Belichick to ride off into the sunset at the ripe old age of 70. On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the analyst predicted that this year will be the last we see of Belichick in the league.

"The reality is Bob Kraft and Belichick have always had a little bit of a turbulent relationship. Kraft was close with Brady. Every book you read about New England, Kraft tolerated a lot of the surliness of Belichick."

Cowherd also mentioned that the NFL no longer tilts towards a defense-first approach. He thinks that this could lead to Belichick choosing to bring the curtains down on a glorious NFL career at 70 years old. Patriots fans, however, might not concur.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have grand ambitions in 2022

With quarterback Mac Jones building on his rookie season, the Patriots could, realistically, climb closer to contention this year. Jones ended his rookie season with 3,801 yards on 352-of-521 passing, with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Buffalo Bills are largely expected to dominate the AFC East and are early favorites for the Super Bowl. But New England will be looking to thwart their ambitions. New England have every reason to believe they can beat their rivals too.

The Patriots also welcomed Matt Patricia and Joe Judge back to their coaching team. Bill Belichick also backed Mac Jones to shine ahead of the Patriots' first practice of training camp:

"He did a great job last year, but he's starting from a much, much higher point this year from where he started last year. His offseason work has been significant, and I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he was than a year ago."

While the Patriots are high on Mac Jones' potential, there is a lot of work ahead. With a lot of changes to their coaching staff, it remains to be seen whether the Patriots can make this work. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are respected names in coaching circles but neither has a lot of experience on offense.

In general, things are looking bright in New England for the upcoming campaign. With Bill Belichick in charge, they have the nous to win close matchups. They could very well make the postseason and from there, anything is possible.

