"Cleveland will pretty much be toast" - Colin Cowherd predicts Browns to be in complete disarray by the time Deshaun Watson completes his suspension

The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson finally know the full scale of the quarterback's punishment. Watson will miss 11 games in the 2022 season and pay a $5 million fine. Before the ruling, Browns fans felt they may get a shot at doing some damage this season.

The initial ruling prohibited the player from playing in just six games, leaving two-thirds of the season open. Instead, he will now get to play just a third of the season. According to one NFL analyst, the team's season will be over by the time Watson gets the baton.

Speaking on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd basically wrote off the Browns. Here's how he put it:

"But I think at that point, Cleveland will pretty much be toast. That is kind of my guess. So that's our story this morning. Cleveland's bye's in Week Nine. Didn't get a break there either."

An interesting take on the situation. Cleveland will likely put Jacoby Brissett under center until Watson returns. If they are to have any hope in the upcoming season, they must stay competitive in the AFC North. They need to win around six games to give themselves a shot at a late run for the division and the playoffs. Another thing that needs to happen is that Watson must hit the ground running when he does return.

Deshaun Watson's legal nightmare

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

In 2020, Watson was lauded as one of the only good parts of the Houston Texans franchise amid a 4-12 season. However, just months later, it all turned on its head. First, it became clear that he wanted out of Houston. He tried to force a trade but the Texans were unwilling.

Next, allegations and accusations began to accumulate regarding his off-the-field behavior. Following two dozen accusations of sexual misconduct, the NFL began an investigation into the allegations. As a result, the quarterback sat out the 2021 season.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Deshaun Watson: 11 games, $5 million fine - 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits.



Ridley: Indefinite - Bet for his team to win



Burfict: 12 games - Targeting



Hopkins: 6 games - PED



Martavis: Indefinite - Weed



Josh Gordon: 76 games - Weed @ProFootballTalk NFL suspensions:Deshaun Watson: 11 games, $5 million fine - 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits.Ridley: Indefinite - Bet for his team to winBurfict: 12 games - TargetingHopkins: 6 games - PEDMartavis: Indefinite - WeedJosh Gordon: 76 games - Weed @ProFootballTalk NFL suspensions: Deshaun Watson: 11 games, $5 million fine - 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits.Ridley: Indefinite - Bet for his team to win Burfict: 12 games - Targeting Hopkins: 6 games - PEDMartavis: Indefinite - WeedJosh Gordon: 76 games - Weed

Over the next year, the accusations took priority, as the quarterback's freedom was in jeopardy for the entire first year of litigation. However, soon after the end of the 2021 season, Deshaun Watson was not indicted in criminal court due to a lack of evidence. As a result, the lawsuits were heard in civil court.

Instead, he would be going to Cleveland. A blockbuster trade ensued with the Cleveland Browns, following which he signed a massive, fully guaranteed, $230 million extension. In the months following the deal, Watson managed to settle 23 of his 24 civil cases.

Initially, the league decided on six games. However, it was appealed and on Thursday a settlement was reached that extended the ban to 11 games and added a $5 million fine.

Look to Week 13, when Deshaun Watson takes the field against his former franchise, the Houston Texans.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit the Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell