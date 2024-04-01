Bo Nix is one of the upper-mid-tier quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is not at the same level as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels. However, he is still regarded as a good prospect with plenty of big-game experience and amazing accuracy, as evidenced by a historic 77.4% completion rate, the best in NCAA history.

Normally, a rebuilding team like the Las Vegas Raiders would be the best fit for him, but Colin Cowherd has a surprise prediction for the contending Los Angeles Rams. Speaking on his eponymous show on Sunday, the veteran sports media personality said:

"The Rams are sleeper for a lot of people. They're one of those teams that has been very successful without first round picks. This is their first first rounder in a long time, and they're at 19. I can see the Rams going and saying we're gonna take Bo Nix and he's gonna sit for two years. I could totally see that happening...

He explained further:

"I think the Rams would roll the dice on Bo Nix because the Stetson Bennett didn't work. Stafford feels like he's hurt at least once or twice a year. That one's interesting."

Where will Bo Nix land in 2024 NFL Draft?

Draft experts are conflicted about where Nix will land in the draft. Some say he is a lock for the middle of the first round, while others will say he will come off the board only late in the first round.

One of the most plausible scenarios has him landing with the Denver Broncos, who desperately need a quarterback after ditching Russell Wilson, leaving them with only Ben DiNucci and Jarrett Stidham.

But according to Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine, such projections are unlikely and the former Auburn Tiger and Oregon Duck will have to wait until Day 2 because of a negative trait of his that was mitigated by circumstance:

'Nix's decision-making at Auburn was a concern. He cleaned up a lot of that at Oregon and only threw three picks in his final season, but a lot of that was due to an offense that thrived on screens and RPOs.'

The 2024 NFL Draft will occur between April 25 and 27.