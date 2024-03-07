Colin Cowherd predicts Sean Payton's surprise choice to replace Russell Wilson as Broncos QB

Russell Wilson was acquired by the Denver Broncos in 2022 to theoretially elevate them to become Super Bowl contenders.

Two years later, he's already reportedly being released during the 2024 NFL free agency period. That comes despite him signing a massive five-year contract extension, as the Broncos are apparently willing to eat $85 million in dead cap money to get rid of him.

Apart from solving a complicatd financial situation with his release, the Broncos will also need to find a replacement for Wilson.

Media personality Colin Cowherd recently made his prediction for who he believes will take over as the starting quarterback next year. He said on an episode of The Herd:

"Bo Nix, I think, goes to Denver at 12. I think he's an excellent fit with Sean Payton. He has 61 college starts. Sean Payton needs to win now.

"He's not here to teach you how to play quarterback. Bo Nix has 61 starts at Auburn and Oregon. He is ready to play. His ceiling may be lower, but his floor could be higher.

He added:

"Peyton wants a quarterback who follows his play design. That's exactly what Oregon did with Bo Nix when I saw him live twice. They designed them. He hit him, very, very accurate.

"They have Courtland Sutton, Jerry Juedy, Javonte Williams, an offensive coach. Again, 61 college starts. To me, his comp is a little Drew Brees with mobility."

Bo Nix had a breakout year with the Oregon Ducks, getting named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season. While he's 24, which is a negative for most teams, his experience makes sense as something the Broncos may want to target.

As Cowherd mentioned, coach Sean Payton is tasked with building a winning team right away, not for the future. Nix is one of the most NFL-ready prospects this year, so he can potentially help them do so.

Bo Nix Draft Projection: Could he land with Broncos?

Mock Draft

According to the Mock Draft Simulator, Bo Nix is projected to be selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

It means that the Denver Broncos will have an excellent chance of drafting him if they choose to do so. Cowherd suggested that they could use their 12th overall pick on Nix in the first round.

If they have him targeted as their next quarterback, he will most likely be available when they are on the clock at that time.

Nix is an inetersting quarterback prospect this year who has been receiving a wide range of potential outcomes in the draft.

Depending on the analyst, he's projected to be as high as a top 15 pick or as low as a mid-round selection.