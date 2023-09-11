Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers started the season in a very disappointing manner, as they lost 30-7 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Pickett, who impressed in the offseason, was unable to play well against a formidable defense. He ended the game with 232 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions with a passer rating of 68.4.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was heavily criticized for his performance. Colin Cowherd, though, believes the blame should be on Mike Tomlin instead. Cowherd said on his podcast:

"Kenny Pickett appeared to regress, more frenetic, I thought at times he was lost, panicked, and hurried. With a defensive coach, the Steelers now for five years are trying to figure out their offensive line and they can't."

"I don't think Brock Purdy is a star, I don't think he's gifted, he's more than capable and clearly coachable but I talk about this all the time, if you look at the Niners and the Steelers roster there's not that big of a gap."

He continued:

"Obviously, Christian McCaffrey is better than the Steelers running backs but I don't see one offensive line as staggeringly better than the other, and yet Purdy had time to throw."

"Purdy again played with pace and purpose, Pickett looked like a kid who needed help and you can't tell me it's a lack of weapons for Pittsburgh, this roster for the Steelers is stacked."

Although Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in his coaching career, the Steelers haven't won a Super Bowl since 2019. They haven't performed well in the playoffs either, and if they continue to struggle, questions will arise about Tomlin's future.

Moreover, the franchise continuing with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator has annoyed many fans. They reckon a new OC should be brought in otherwise Kenny Pickett won't be able to reach his potential and make the team better.

Kenny Pickett and the Steelers face the Browns in Week 2

Kenny Pickett: 49ers Steelers Football

After a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Pickett and the Steelers face the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The Browns are coming off a huge blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and they could further expose the Steelers.

Kenny Pickett struggled against a great defense of the 49ers, and with what we saw from the Browns in Week 1, they could do the same against the Steelers.

Deshaun Watson also looked better, and he could make a statement with another win over a division rival.

