Aaron Rodgers was traded by the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets before the start of the ongoing season. The move brought a lot of excitement in New York as the franchise immediately became a Super Bowl contender with the four-time NFL MVP's arrival.

However, all hopes were crushed when Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in Week 1. Things didn't go well for the Jets during his absence as they missed the playoffs. On the other hand, the Packers led by Jordan Love made the playoffs and have already pulled off a huge upset against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wildcard Round.

Colin Cowherd recently talked about how Aaron Rodgers' decision to join the Jets was a bad one and claimed that the quarterback's football IQ isn't very high. Cowherd said:

"When Green Bay drafted Jordan Love, they knew they were not going to get results. But their choice made sense to them because Aaron was getting older, prickly, some drama, not always the easiest guy to coach..."

"Even if Stafford and Brady don't win a Super Bowl, their choices were really smart. Older quarterbacks, elite O-lines, and offensive coaches and Aaron went nah, I want to go to a defensive coach with the losing record. To the 31st-ranked offensive line, forget about his vaccine and political opinions, Aaron's football IQ isn't very high."

The Green Bay Packers have the youngest roster in the NFL and have exceeded all expectations that were set for them this season. In contrast, Rodgers and the Jets face a long offseason ahead as they prepare to solidify themselves as a contender next season.

If the 40-year-old quarterback fails to lead his team to success in the future, more questions will be asked about his decision to leave the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers needs a better-surrounding cast

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

The Jets finished the season with a record of 7-10 and certainly need improvements on their roster. They are expected to trade Zach Wilson who wasn't able to capitalize on the opportunity after Aaron Rodgers' injury.

The franchise needs to bolster its offensive line which they'll likely do with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Moreover, they need more pieces around Rodgers to truly emerge as a contender.

Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are both exceptional young players, but they require a more talented supporting cast to truly make a significant impact. Although Davante Adams has been frequently rumored to be reuniting with Aaron Rodgers, it would not be surprising to see the Jets pursue other receivers through the draft, trades, or free agency.

