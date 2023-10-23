Colin Cowherd gave his take after the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Miami Dolphins in their Week 7 Sunday Night Football game at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams came into the game with identical 5-1 records. However, the defending NFC Champions were the better team after 60 football minutes.

While the Dolphins are entertaining under head coach Mike McDaniel, Cowherd doesn’t believe they have the personnel to lead them to Super Bowl LVIII. He believes Miami will struggle as the season progresses, especially when the season shifts.

Colin Cowherd isn’t a believer in the Miami Dolphins’ playoff success

“The Herd” host and The Volume podcast network founder Colin Cowherd gave an instant reaction about the recent Miami Dolphins-Philadelphia Eagles clash. He believes that while Miami’s style of play will dazzle fans, they will not be successful when the competition gets more challenging.

Cowherd said:

"Miami's not a Super Bowl team. They're fun. They should, over the course of a season, as the weather gets colder, you know have a little less success. You throw in 12-15 mile-an-hour winds on the road."

"You know you're in a division with Buffalo and New York and New England, and there's those late-season games, they're just not built for it. I don't dislike Miami. I love watching them play. But I just think there's a ceiling on what they can do. And they're the classic speedboat. They are built for warm weather."

After putting up 70 points against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have lost two of their last four games. Both losses came against teams with winning records after Week 7: the Eagles (6-1) and the Buffalo Bills (4-3). They’ve scored an average of 18.5 points in those two defeats.

But a deep dive on the numbers shows that the Dolphins scored only six points on offense, courtesy of a Tyreek Hill touchdown catch. Their placekicker, Jason Sanders, had four points from a field goal and a point after. Linebacker Jerome Baker delivered the Dolphins’ second touchdown, which tied the count at 17.

Despite the tied score, Colin Cowherd shared that he knew that the Eagles were the better team. True to his statement, the home team scored 14 unanswered points to settle the final count. Philadelphia found a way to win even if Jalen Hurts wasn’t feeling 100 percent physically.

Can the Dolphins beat a worthy opposition?

Miami’s five wins came against teams below .500, including the winless Carolina Panthers. After the Eagles, the Dolphins will host division rivals New England Patriots, a team coming off a victory against the Bills.

After the Patriots, the Dolphins will have a showdown against the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs at home. The Chiefs are on a six-game winning streak after beating the Los Angeles Chargers. Will it be the first time Miami will defeat a team with a winning mark this season?

If Colin Cowherd’s statement is true, the Dolphins don’t stand a chance, even if they play in Miami.