Colin Cowherd raises doubts about Aaron Rodgers' future amid Jets' Jordan Travis draft

While the Jets fans are excited about Aaron Rodgers' first full season with the team, Colin Cowherd is already bugging up Jordan Travis as his potential successor. The long-time NFL commentator gave examples of quarterbacks past and present and how it affects them when a potential successor is chosen.

He cited Ben Roethlisberger being afraid of losing his job to Mason Rudolph when the Steelers drafted the latter. Colin Cowherd also mentioned Tom Brady's unhappiness with Jimmy Garoppolo at the Patriots and Kirk Cousins' current surprise at the Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 Draft. He said,

"So Big Ben got very insecure when the Steelers drafted Mason Rudolph, Tom Brady didn't like Jimmy Garoppolo in the building. When people say Kirk Cousins, like if you want the future at quarterback and Penix is available. Kirk Cousins is going to be upset."

Colin Cowherd also cited that Aaron Rodgers is not as young and mobile as he used to be, with his motion likely to be further hurt by his Achilles injury last season. Without any sort of dual threat, Jordan Travis could be a threat for the veteran even immediately, as per the NFL commentator, who said,

"Jordan Travis is what Aaron Rodgers isn't, young and super mobile. Aaron was no longer considered mobile, or hypermobile pre-Achilles surgery, he will not be after... But, Aaron's now a pocket quarterback. That's what he is and that's not the NFL now."

Analyzing if Colin Cowherd's theory about Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Travis holds

Jordan Travis is a phenomenal prospect who probably would have been in the consideration of some teams in the first round, were he not coming back from a serious ankle injury he suffered during his college career. Therefore, on the question of mobility, when one takes his injury into account, it is not clear how much his dexterity has suffered. Unless we see both on the field, it is thought to judge which of the quarterbacks is recovering better and is currently more mobile.

Note: Graphic video of ankle injury follows, viewer discretion is advised

Secondly, with all the quarterbacks Colin Cowherd mentioned, all of them were definitely uneasy with the new guy in the building but none of them actually lost their jobs to the rookies. Mason Rudolph could not usurp Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady outlasted Jimmy Garoppolo in New England. Kirk Cousins is unquestionably still the starter for he Falcons. Aaron Rodgers also has enough nous to see off this challenge. But in the NFL, nothing is certain.