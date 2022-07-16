Colin Cowherd reveals Bill Belichick’s greatest weakness

Bill Belichick is in the conversation for the greatest coach of all time. Should his New England Patriots win eight games in 2022, he will surpass legendary Don Shula's record for the most wins by an NFL head coach.

His six Super Bowl rings comfortably make Belichick the most successful coach of the modern era. His place in the Hall of Fame in Canton has long been secured.

However, if you are as successful as Belichick, people will always be looking for chinks in your armor. Colin Cowherd believes that he has found one. The popular NFL analyst was waxing lyrical about the New England Patriots supremo on The Herd, before he offered the following caveat:

"Let me ask about another team you are with, N'keal Harry first round receiver, just swapped for a seventh round pick. It was a bust 36 games 57 receptions it was a bust."

He continued:

"Every great coach has a hole and the hole for Bill is the inability to land skill people. They don't have a pro bowler skill person since they drafted Gronk. And I can argue that a lot of that was Brady elevating Gronk although Gronk is special"

Has Belichick had much success drafting wide receivers?

San Francisco 49ers v New England Patriots

Many NFL experts and fans have long held the belief that Belichick is unable to assess talent at skill positions, especially wide receivers. But is that assessment accurate? Since 2009, Belichick has acted in a duel role as the Patriots' head coach and general manager. Hence, he can be held solely responsible for all his draft selections since then.

In the last thirteen years, the New England Patriots have drafted twelve wideouts, four of whom have been taken in the third round or above. Brandon Tate, Taylor Price, Aaron Dobson and N'Keal Harry were all selected in those early rounds, and none of them had any success in the league. Between them they only managed nine seasons with the Patriots, making 137 catches for 1337 yards.

These returns can at best be described as disappointing, however there has been some late-round success for the Patriots. Namely, one absolute gem in the form of Super Bowl MVP, Julien Edelman.

Edelman was selected in the seventh round of the 2009 draft and went onto have a glittering career in New England. He collected three Super Bowl rings while making 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. But it was in the playoffs where the slot receiver really excelled. Edelman is currently second in playoff receiving yards (1,442) behind the great Jerry Rice.

So, does Belichick have an issue drafting wide receivers? The evidence would suggest so, however, his record shows that it probably doesn't matter.

