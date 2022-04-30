Colin Cowherd reveals what Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson need to do to win a Super Bowl

Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson are both seen as some of the most electric young players in the NFL by many. However, many agree they're not perfect and still have some growth to achieve if they want to hoist a Lombardi Trophy. One NFL analyst gave the two some simple advice on what they could focus on.

Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, host Colin Cowherd sidestepped a conversation about NBA star Chris Paul and bled it into a discussion about pocket quarterbacks versus scrambling quarterbacks. According to Cowherd, Murray and Jackson need to get better in the pocket. He said:

“[Chris] is a little bit like the classic pocket quarterback in the NFL. You know, the highlights aren't as good. Not a lot of sizzle to his game. But if you go back in the history of the NFL, you got to be able to throw from the pocket to win."

He continued, saying Kyler Murray will win a Super Bowl if he can change his game to allow him to sit in the pocket:

"Kyler Murray will win a Super Bowl if he develops into a better pocket quarterback. Lamar Jackson, [not a] pocket quarterback. A lot of these guys move around, [they need to] throw the ball [to] others [and] not run around. Eventually that will win [them] Super Bowls.”

Kyler Murray's career in the NFL

While Lamar Jackson is coming off the worst season of his career, Kyler Murray is coming off his best. Many expect the Arizona Cardinals quarterback to be closer than Jackson. However, those praising Murray don't just look at what he did in 2021. He has been trending up for several years from a big-picture perspective.

Murray was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In his rookie year, he threw for 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while posting a 5-10-1 record, according to Pro Football Reference. In 2020, he went 8-8 while throwing for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In 2021, he improved once again. His team went 9-5 on his watch, and despite playing in fewer games in 2021 than in 2020, he threw for nearly as many touchdowns. He threw for 24 touchdowns and ten interceptions, ultimately making the playoffs for the first time in his career. He is 22-23-1 and has thrown for 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

