Colin Cowherd reveals which NFL GM is already impressed with Tom Brady's work ethic on FOX gig

Tom Brady conquered the football arena on the field over his 23-year career. Now, the seven-time Super Bowl winner is set to embark on a new quest: conquering the ratings with his broadcasting job for Fox Sports. Even though the season hasn’t begun, he's impressed one general manager already.

On Fox Sports’ "Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Tuesday, the former New England Patriots quarterback detailed his approach to his broadcasting job.

“Certainly, with the broadcaster, I don't think, for me, it's about competition," Brady said. I think it's for me, it's about ‘Did I put everything I could into it? Did I give the fans everything that they tuned in for?’ And that's really how I'll end up gauging myself.”

Cowherd said Brady's work ethic had impressed Indianapolis Colts GM Chirs Ballard thoroughly.

“I had (Brady) on, I think a week ago," Cowherd said. "I asked my first question, and he went like four minutes. And it was fascinating.

“Like, I had Chris Ballard, the Colts GM, called me two days later. He said, ‘You know, I was just listening to that.’ And he said, ‘Boy, hey, he's really good.’”

Tom Brady has a massive $375 million contract with Fox Sports for 10 years. Even though this contract was signed last year, Brady will start earning his keep from this season onwards.

Tom Brady is working hard at the job

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd also works with Fox Sports, and on his podcast, Cowherd talked about his recent run-ins with the 15-time Pro Bowler solidifying the notion of a hard worker.

“Brady's putting in a lot of hours," Cowherd said. "I don't keep track of it, but sometimes I will see somebody in the building. I'll say, ‘What's that?’ And they're like, ‘Oh, Tom's in the building today. And I'm like, ‘It was like the seventh time.’vEverything is big with Tom.”

Tom Brady will begin his broadcasting career on Sept. 9 as the Chicago Bears travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener.