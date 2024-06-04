Colin Cowherd reveals which NFL GM is already impressed with Tom Brady's work ethic on FOX gig

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Colin Cowherd reveals which NFL GM is already impressed with Tom Brady's work ethic on FOX gig

Colin Cowherd reveals which NFL GM is already impressed with Tom Brady's work ethic on FOX gig

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 04, 2024 20:17 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces
Tom Brady at Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces game

Tom Brady conquered the football arena on the field over his 23-year career. Now, the seven-time Super Bowl winner is set to embark on a new quest: conquering the ratings with his broadcasting job for Fox Sports. Even though the season hasn’t begun, he's impressed one general manager already.

On Fox Sports’ "Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Tuesday, the former New England Patriots quarterback detailed his approach to his broadcasting job.

“Certainly, with the broadcaster, I don't think, for me, it's about competition," Brady said. I think it's for me, it's about ‘Did I put everything I could into it? Did I give the fans everything that they tuned in for?’ And that's really how I'll end up gauging myself.”
also-read-trending Trending

Cowherd said Brady's work ethic had impressed Indianapolis Colts GM Chirs Ballard thoroughly.

“I had (Brady) on, I think a week ago," Cowherd said. "I asked my first question, and he went like four minutes. And it was fascinating.
“Like, I had Chris Ballard, the Colts GM, called me two days later. He said, ‘You know, I was just listening to that.’ And he said, ‘Boy, hey, he's really good.’”

Tom Brady has a massive $375 million contract with Fox Sports for 10 years. Even though this contract was signed last year, Brady will start earning his keep from this season onwards.

Tom Brady is working hard at the job

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd also works with Fox Sports, and on his podcast, Cowherd talked about his recent run-ins with the 15-time Pro Bowler solidifying the notion of a hard worker.

“Brady's putting in a lot of hours," Cowherd said. "I don't keep track of it, but sometimes I will see somebody in the building. I'll say, ‘What's that?’ And they're like, ‘Oh, Tom's in the building today. And I'm like, ‘It was like the seventh time.’vEverything is big with Tom.”

Tom Brady will begin his broadcasting career on Sept. 9 as the Chicago Bears travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी