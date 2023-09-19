Colin Cowherd rips apart Browns' $230,000,000 swing on 'creepy guy' Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson failed to get the job done for the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. The Browns lost 22-26 to their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that was dominated by both team's defenses.

On Tuesday, radio host Colin Cowherd spoke about the Browns/ Steelers matchup the previous night. Cowherd criticized the Browns for making the trade for Watson, saying that he is clearly not the same player that he was before he missed nearly two seasons.

"Deshaun Watson has been inactive for two years. That's a red flag. So were the 20-plus civil lawsuits. And they give him a fully guaranteed contract. He's not the old Deshaun Watson. He's slower when he runs. He's not running to throw. Cleveland panicked. It's what they do."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cowherd added:

"Baker Mayfield didn't pan out. So let's take a huge swing on a creepy guy with civil suits who hasn't played in two seasons, and they're now trapped with an ugly contract. Bad organization, they find themselves in holes and they grab a shovel and keep on digging."

Expand Tweet

Cowherd believes that the Cleveland Browns put themselves into this position. First, by trading for the quarterback. The second, by offering him a five-year, $230 million contract, which is fully guaranteed.

The longtime radio host essentially feels as if Watson is the latest quarterback failure that the Browns have made in the past two decades.

Watson completed 22 of 40 passes for 235 passing yards, with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Will the NFL discipline QB Deshaun Watson for hit on official?

In the third quarter of the Monday Night Football showdown against the Steelers quarterback Deshaun Watson was penalized. While trying to make a play, Watson tried to make plays with his legs. In the process, he cost the Cleveland Browns a 15-yard penalty for an unnecessary roughness/face mask call.

While trying to plead his case, Watson proceeded to push an NFL official. A move that was caught by several cameras during the ABC broadcast.

"Officials are called upon to maintain order on the field, and sometimes while performing those duties, there is inadvertent contact between players and officials. In this instance, in their judgment, the contact did not rise to the level of a foul." -via NFL Media

Expand Tweet

The National Football League announced on Tuesday that the Browns quarterback won't be facing any further punishment.