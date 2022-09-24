“The offense is the sh*t show”- Colin Cowherd has serious doubts about Nathaniel Hackett and the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were a team that was quite high in many people's rankings going into this season. Russell Wilson's arrival was being compared to the arrivals of Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford in Tampa and Los Angeles respectively.

However, things aren't looking as rosy now and analyst Colin Cowherd is expressing his doubts about the side.

The Broncos had a pretty good team and needed a good quarterback to contend in the AFC. Russell Wilson was seen as the perfect addition to this team. But so far, the side hasn't performed well on the offensive end.

Both Russell Wilson and new head coach Nathaniel Hackett haven't been able to execute their ideas to perfection. As a result, the team hasn't looked good, and Hackett is in the hot seat.

Colin Cowherd, on his podcast, talked about how the Denver Broncos' offense is terrible, and why Hackett is the one to blame. Here's what Cowherd said about the Broncos:

"Coaches usually clean up and or master their side of the ball very quickly. Lincoln Riley has fixed USC's offense in six months, McVay did it in six months. If you look at McDermott and Belichick, they got the Bills and the Patriots' defense right, it took a while to find Brady."

Colin Cowherd added:

"In Cleveland, it was the defense that led him, they couldn't figure out the quarterback, but what's troubling about Denver is Nathaniel Hackett's an offensive guy and it's the defense that's the strength of the Broncos. The offense is the sh*t show."

"What's troubling about Denver and Hackett, he should be able to button up the offense quickly. That's his side of the ball... So, I think the troubling part is the offense is in total disarray and he's been there for like four months…”

Colin Cowherd concluded:

"It is a huge concern because great offensive coaches don't have to win big, but Doug Peterson in Jacksonville, what have you noticed two games in? They've got the offense figured out! Hackett's an offensive guy, it's the most disorganized offense with good personnel in the league, that's a huge problem, a huge red flag.”

In two games so far this season, the Broncos have scored just 32 points, and are currently at 1-1. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, and that was a huge blow for them.

Denver Broncos will face a tough challenge in the form of San Francisco 49ers in Week 3

The path for the Denver Broncos doesn't get any easier in Week 3. They'll be facing the San Francisco 49ers, who will be with Jimmy Garoppolo and head into this game as the favorites.

The 49ers will give a very tough challenge to the Broncos, and Hackett will have an opportunity to show that he can coach this Denver team. So far, Russell Wilson hasn't been at his best, and it may be due to the fact that he is on a new team.

The offense will take time to gel out, but the Broncos' new head coach is under immense pressure due to questionable play-calling. It will be interesting to see how the Denver Broncos' offense plays against the 49ers.

